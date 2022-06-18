ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simulated co-optimization of renewable energy and desalination systems in Neom, Saudi Arabia

By Jefferson A. Riera
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe interdependence between the water and power sectors is a growing concern as the need for desalination increases globally. Therefore, co-optimizing interdependent systems is necessary to understand the impact of one sector on another. We propose a framework to identify the optimal investment mix for a co-optimized water-power system and apply...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Development of onshore wind turbine fleet counteracts climate change-induced reduction in global capacity factor

The capacity factor (cf) is a critical variable for quantifying wind turbine efficiency. Climate change-induced wind resource variations and technical wind turbine fleet development will alter future cfs. Here we define 12 techno-climatic change scenarios to assess regional and global onshore cfs in 2021"“2060. Despite a decreasing global wind resource, we find an increase in future global cf caused by fleet development. The increase is significant under all evaluated techno-climatic scenarios. Under the likely emissions scenario Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 2"“4.5, global cf increases from 0.251 in 2021 up to 0.310 in 2035 under ambitious fleet development. This cf enhancement is equivalent to a 361 TWh yield improvement under the globally installed capacity of 2020 (698 GW). To increase the contribution of the future wind turbine fleet to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate protection goals, we recommend a rapid wind turbine fleet conversion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoblog

Island at end of the world pitches $6 billion hydrogen dream

An island region famed for its location at the very tip of South America wants to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels to tap the global clean-energy transition. Argentine province Tierra del Fuego — which translates to land of fire — is trying to lure investments in hydrogen and ammonium, with its base case targeting $6 billion of spending on wind farms and electrolyzers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Canadians’ $100 billion oil and gas problem

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Canadians stand to lose over $100 billion in the energy transition as investors around the world continue to pour money into fossil fuel assets that will eventually become worthless, a recent international study finds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy Systems#Sustainable Energy
Freethink

A groundbreaking solution could unleash our hydrogen future

Hydrogen gas can be burned as a fuel, with oxygen, leaving only water behind as a by-product. Usable in regular combustion engines, hydrogen fuel itself can be easily produced through methods like the electrolysis of water. If this production is powered by renewable energy, carbon will not be involved at any stage of the process, making it entirely free from greenhouse gases.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Livestock shipping strikes again: Death and cruelty on the high seas

Shipping has suffered its share of reputational problems through the years, from pollution to allegations of price gouging. But of all the world’s ocean trades, livestock shipping is in a reputational class all its own. Decade after decade, vessel casualties and reports of animal cruelty keep piling up. Yet...
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces a Big Change (It's "Stinky")

Elon Musk likes to provoke. The billionaire is a professional provocateur who likes to shock, and to make people talk. His latest provocation will not fail to make people talk and undoubtedly provoke mockery from all sides. This is probably the desired effect. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions

Oil fell the most in three months as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on his determination to curb the hottest inflation in decades with more aggressive rate hikes. West Texas Intermediate dropped to $109.56, shedding 6.8%, the biggest daily drop since March. Powell this week openly endorsed for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

China Launches Futuristic Aircraft Carrier Fujian Designed to Rival U.S. Warships

In a move that will have some Western admirals feeling a little seasick, China launched its brand new aircraft carrier near Shanghai on Friday. The vessel Fujian is considered a major breakthrough for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s range and power, with its capabilities expected to rival those of the most advanced carriers in the West. “This is an important milestone for China’s military-industrial complex,” Ridzwan Rahmat, an analyst at defense intelligence company Jane’s, told the Associated Press. “This ability to construct a very complex warship from the ground up will inevitably result in various spinoffs and benefits for the Chinese shipbuilding industry.” Chinese state media said the Fujian has a fully loaded displacement on 80,000 tons—but U.S. analysts say it’s actually closer to 100,000, similar to American carriers. The warship is also uses an electromagnetic catapult launch system like one first designed by the U.S. Navy.
CHINA
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Universe Today

China’s Lunar Lander Finds Water Under its Feet

Earlier this year, scientists from China’s Chang’E-5 lunar lander revealed they had found evidence of water in the form of hydroxyl from in-situ measurements taken while lander was on the Moon. Now, they have confirmed the finding with laboratory analysis of the lunar samples from Chang’E-5 that were returned to Earth. The amount of water detected varied across the randomly chosen samples taken from around the base of the lander, from 0 to 180 parts per million (ppm), mean value of 28.5?ppm, which is on the weak end of lunar hydration.
ASTRONOMY
US News and World Report

Iran Responds to UAE Concerns Over Tehran's Nuclear Plans

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Saturday told the United Arab Emirates that Tehran gave a high priority to improving ties with its neighbours, Iranian state media reported, a day after the UAE voiced concern over Tehran's nuclear programme. The UAE's envoy at the United Nations' nuclear watchdog on Friday said...
MIDDLE EAST

