PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 41-year-old Casey Easton was charged June 15th with violating an order of protection and possession of a controlled substance. Police say the charges came after they responded to the 200 block of South Main Street by a report of a violation of an order of protection at 11:02 a.m.

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO