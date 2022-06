WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls resident Logan Silver was anything but smiles after a car crashed into his home on Chase Drive this Sunday. An arrest affidavit states that Robert Brian Rodriguez was arrested in connection to the incident after he told WFPD officers he had eight tequila shots before getting behind the wheel. The affidavit goes on to say that Rodriguez then crashed into Silver’s home, reversed out, and then crashed into a nearby telephone pole.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO