The town of Northlake will soon close a section of Old Justin Road until next spring. The road will be closed between Cleveland Gibbs Road and Schober Road in the Harvest subdivision, according to the town, “for much-needed road improvements.” Signage and barricades will be installed to close the road, starting July 5. Construction is expected to be completed by April 2023.

NORTHLAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO