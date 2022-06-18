Grand jury returns five indictments

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A source told CBS11 reporter JD Miles that Pilot Point's new mayor, Matt McIlravy was arrested for online solicitation of a child, a second degree felony.The 42-year-old was arrested on June 21 as a result of an a Dallas police undercover operation. His arrest is the culmination of a five-month-long investigation by the Dallas Police Department's ICAC Unit, the lead agency in the North Texas ICAC Task Force. Law enforcement officials said their ongoing investigation revealed other communications with minors who have not been identified at this time.McIlravy was elected in May. His wife is a teacher.If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact Detective Michael Fontenot at 214-671-4281 or Michael.fontenot@dallascityhall.com.

