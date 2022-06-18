ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Follow farmers, see the world

By Lisa Foust Prater
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was in eighth grade, my class signed up for pen pals. I was assigned Angela from Ireland. We wrote all through high school and college, fell out of touch as our lives got busy, then reconnected on Facebook several years ago. Kids today don’t have pen pals....

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed fell in April

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in April fell to 47.3%, compared with 47.8% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Monday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Apr-2022 Mar-2022 Apr-2021 Total Shipments 2,023,992 2,169,960 2,037,820 Main Ingredients Corn 47.3% 46.8% 47.8% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.2% Wheat 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% Barley 3.9% 3.9% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Kim Coghill)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Thai exports of cassava products surge as Ukraine war disrupts grain supplies

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports of cassava products between January and April jumped 28% from the same period last year as importers sought grain alternatives, a senior official said on Monday, amid a food crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest cassava exporter shipped...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Heatwave hit to France's cereal crops should be limited -ag minister

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The impact of a heatwave on cereal crops in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, should be limited and was not a cause for alarm, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday. "For cereals, probably a bit but not that much because we're already...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bulgaria expects good 2022 wheat crop, strong exports

SOFIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria expects a good wheat crop in 2022, almost matching last year's record harvest, that will allow for ample exports, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Monday. "We expect the wheat crop to be close to last year's. Whether it would be 6.5 million...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Big World#Irish#Swedish#Ukrainian
Agriculture Online

Brazil corn exports soar as Ukrainian supplies blocked - port authority

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports via the Southern port of Paranagua rose an atypical 161% in the first five months of the year partly driven by a lack of product from Ukraine, according to a statement on Tuesday from the local port authority. The volume of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French spirits industry sees inflation giving 2022 bitter taste

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - The French spirits industry faces a difficult year due to geopolitical constraints, soaring inflation and COVID-19 restrictions in China, after sales staged a partial recovery in 2021, industry group Federation Francaise des Spiritueux (FFS) said on Tuesday. "The year 2022 is far more complex," FFS...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Agriculture Online

China's May soybean imports from Brazil fall on tepid demand

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell in May from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as high prices curbed demand. The world's top soybean buyer imported 7.79 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil in May, down from 9.23 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - A desperate developer in China's softening property market is coming up with a novel promotion to attract buyers, recently offering to take wheat and garlic as down payments. One advertisement of Henan-based Central China Real Estate that had "swap wheat for house" in the...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Argentina
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's wheat crop

(Adds detail, quotes, context) June 21 (Reuters) - Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high of 89.2 million tonnes amid an improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. Russia is...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat prices drop 2% to 11-week low; corn, soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid nearly 2% on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest since early April, as harvest pressure in parts of Europe and North America weighed on the market. Corn and soybeans fell for a second session. The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Southern Russia starts harvest of new barley crop with high yields

June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the main parts of the country's breadbasket, has started harvesting new crop of winter barley with higher yields than a year ago, the regional administration said in a statement on Tuesday. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Germany says working with Poland, Romania on freeing stuck Ukrainian grain

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - Germany supports Poland and Romania in adapting their railways to enable the export of millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine due to a Russian sea blockade, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday. "The railway tracks need to be modernized, we need...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine soon to receive first temporary storage for 2022 grain harvest

KYIV, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine, which faces a shortage of storage facilities for the 2022 grain crop due to the Russian invasion, will soon receive the first temporary storages from abroad, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters earlier in an interview that in the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's May corn imports from Ukraine plunge amid Russian invasion

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's corn imports from Ukraine in May plunged compared with a year ago, customs data showed on Monday, after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cut shipments. China, the world's top importer of corn, brought in 126,727 tonnes of the yellow grain from Ukraine, down...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn down 17-20 cents, soy down 20-24 cents, wheat down 15-16 cents

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fell overnight on Tuesday, pressured by harvest progress in the Southern U.S. Plains and weather forecasts shifting away from hot, dry conditions that could threaten spring wheat. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell to $10.04 a bushel, its lowest level since April 4. * The European Union's 2022 soft wheat production is forecast to yield 5.76 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from 5.89 t/ha forecast last month, according to the European Union's crop monitoring service MARS - 4.7% below the 2021 level and 1.3% below the five-year average. * Egypt needs to import 5 million tonnes of wheat for the 2022/23 year, the country's supply minister said. Egypt has added Portugal as a wheat import origin source. * Russia's 2022 wheat crop could reach 89.2 million tonnes, according to Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon, up 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high amid an improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded 15-1/4 cents lower at $10.19 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat lost 16-1/2 cents to $10.88-1/2 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat fell 12-1/2 cents to $11.57 a bushel. CORN - Down 17 to 20 cents per bushel * Corn fell overnight as weather forecasts shifted away from extreme heat and dry conditions in the coming weeks, which could alleviate fears of crop stress. * On a continuous basis, the most-active corn futures contract fell 2.17%, its biggest daily decline since June 1. * China's corn imports from Ukraine in May plunged to 126,727 tonnes, down sharply from 1.26 million tonnes a year ago, customs data showed, after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cut shipments. China imported 695,585 tonnes of corn from Ukraine in April. * CBOT July corn was last 17 cents lower at $7.67-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - down 20 to 24 cents per bushel * Soybeans sank overnight as risk premium dissipated amongst calls for less heat and more rain in the coming weeks that should improve growing conditions across much of the U.S. Midwest. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract fell below its 50-day moving average overnight, dipping to $16.76 a bushel, its lowest since June 1. * Malaysia will abolish subsidies for certain cooking oil products from July 1, its government announced on Tuesday, in what it said was a move to ensure domestic supply and stabilise prices. * CBOT July soybeans last fell 20-3/4 cents to $16.81-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, June 21, 2022

Grain and soybean futures dropped in overnight trading amid the ongoing wheat harvest, favorable growing conditions in several exporting countries and on profit-taking by speculative investors. The hard-red winter-wheat harvest in the U.S. rolls on amid dry weather in most of the southern Plains in the past week. Little to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports 55.5% down so far in June - ministry

KYIV, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports fell by 55.5% in the first 20 days of June compared with the same period in 2021 to 777,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volumes included 689,000 tonnes of corn, 63,000 tonnes of wheat and 21,000 tonnes of barley,...
Agriculture Online

Kazakhstan pre-sells 1 mln T of grains to Iran

ALMATY, June 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will sell 1 million tonnes of grain from the upcoming harvest to Iran, the Kazakh government said on Monday. The deal was signed during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Tehran and both countries also agreed to cooperate in the transit of agricultural commodities, the cabinet said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Louise Heavens)
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

Mekong villagers land heaviest ever freshwater fish

June 20 (Reuters) - Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught what researchers say is the world's biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, a stingray that weighed in at 300kg (661 lb) and took around a dozen men to haul to shore. Christened Boramy - meaning "full moon" in the...
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

Malaysia to scrap subsidies for some cooking oil products

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia will abolish subsidies for certain cooking oil products from July 1, the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs said on Tuesday. Malaysia will also lift ceiling prices for chicken and eggs from July, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by A....
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy