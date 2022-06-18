ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensville Heights, OH

Meeting - City Council

cityofwarrensville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Warrensville Heights City Council meeting will...

cityofwarrensville.com

Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights set to transition, update city’s Housing and Neighborhood Plan

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city’s current Housing and Neighborhood Plan could use a little tuck-pointing. “While there has been no formal update to the 2015 plan, our focus has transitioned from acquisition, demolition, and nuisance abatement to new multi-family construction, single-family infill, and neighborhood engagement, among other programs,” Chief Administrative Officer Jeri Chaikin noted at the outset of a council work session last week.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Councilmembers propose spending $13.7 million in COVID stimulus money on parks, beautification, more.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Councilmembers are set to propose spending $13.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for parks, beautification projects and more in their home districts. Councilmembers Scott Tuma, Michael Gallagher and Sunny Simon are expected to bring forth their 20 proposals as part of the controversial...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Warrensville Heights, OH
Warrensville Heights, OH
Government
Cleveland Scene

Progressive Dave Brock Succeeds Shontel Brown as Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chair

West Park resident Dave Brock spent the early part of 2021 encouraging engaged Democrats to run for the Cuyahoga County Party central committee. Brock called the central committee "the backbone" of the statewide Democratic party in a January op-ed and said that a newly energized committee had "the potential to enact the reforms desperately needed to make Democrats competitive in Ohio again."
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Private fireworks scaled back in city of Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — The city of Lorain wants to leave the fireworks displays to the professionals. A fireworks ordinance was passed in Lorain that will look to have private use of fireworks cut out during only select times of the year. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
LORAIN, OH
coolcleveland.com

LGBTQ+ Lorain County Holds Pride Picnic & Drag Show

Sat 6/25 @ noon-3PM No matter what the Ohio state legislature says, LBTQ+ events are breaking out all over the state this Pride month. This weekend LGBTQ+Lorain County celebrates with its second annual Pride Picnic at the Oberlin Recreation Complex, 25 West Hamilton Road, Oberlin. There’ll be vendors, information booths from local organizations, health screenings by the Lorain Public Health Department and Lorain County Family Planning Services, live entertainment and the chance to hang out with friendly people (It’s unlikely Oberlin’s congressman, Jim Jordan, will be there.)
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Blacks lose their grip on the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party in Cleveland as new party chair David Brock is chosen to replace former chair and now Congresswoman Shontel Brown, the county Democratic party's first Black and first woman chairperson

New Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chairman David Brock and 11th Congressional District Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown (D-OH), a Warrensville Heights Democrat and the former chair of the county Democratic party, its first woman and first Black party chair. CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM- EUCLID, Ohio- Executive committee members of the Cuyahoga County...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland residents hoping city will respond to pleas for tree removal

CLEVELAND — For nearly three weeks Mary Keith, a Cleveland resident, has been trying to get the city of Cleveland to cut down trees that fell on an empty lot. That empty lot is next to another Cleveland resident's home. His name is Moses Garner. Moses Garner lost his cable and phone during last weekend's wind storm. Now his electricity is blinking on and off.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Euclid plans to switch to use more sustainable energy

The City of Euclid has entered into partnership with NXTGEN Clean Energy Solutions to establish environmentally sustainable plans to benefit the lakefront city. The partnership comes with a Euclid promise to participate in the Power a Clean Future Ohio campaign. Euclid is doing its best to switch to clean energy, reduce the city’s carbon footprint and become a more sustainable area with reduced energy costs.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Brooklyn to host annual citywide garage sale this weekend

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- The popularity of television shows “Antiques Roadshow” and “American Pickers” confirm the notion of one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. With that in mind, Brooklyn hosts its sixth annual citywide garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday (June 24) through Sunday around the community.
BROOKLYN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Goodwill staff staying hopeful despite lack of donations

CLEVELAND — Dirk Garman has worked at his local Goodwill for four years as a donor attendant. He said his wife encouraged him to apply following an injury. “At that time, I basically had a hard time walking,” he said. “It's been good. This was a good way to get exercise, and I guess to do a good thing for your community at the same time.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

New program in Westlake targets senior social isolation

WESTLAKE, Ohio – The City of Westlake’s Community Services department is creating a new program to deal with seniors’ social isolation. The program is entitled, “Engage, Thrive, Connect (ETC).” The program is for older adults “who are less social than they would like and who want to improve their overall health and wellness,” according to the department’s Executive Director Lydia Gadd.
Morning Journal

Sheffield Village: Mercy Health opens new location

Mercy Health – Lorain officially opened June 20 the newly built Sheffield Medical Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 16,000-square-foot facility, located at 5327 Detroit Road in Sheffield Village, offers specialty care including breast surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, as well as obstetrics, and gynecology. In addition, the building will...

