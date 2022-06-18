Meeting - City Council

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city’s current Housing and Neighborhood Plan could use a little tuck-pointing. “While there has been no formal update to the 2015 plan, our focus has transitioned from acquisition, demolition, and nuisance abatement to new multi-family construction, single-family infill, and neighborhood engagement, among other programs,” Chief Administrative Officer Jeri Chaikin noted at the outset of a council work session last week.
PARMA, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Councilman Scott Tuma announced last week he will be introducing legislation to provide Parma up to $4 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward the estimated $9 million construction cost to build a new clubhouse/community center at the Ridgewood Golf Course.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Councilmembers are set to propose spending $13.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for parks, beautification projects and more in their home districts. Councilmembers Scott Tuma, Michael Gallagher and Sunny Simon are expected to bring forth their 20 proposals as part of the controversial...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Meeting a day late this week following the official observance of the Juneteenth holiday, City Council planned to distribute $444,000 in federal Community Development Block Grants to 10 local nonprofits. The 48th annual program year for CDBG funding includes a combination of public service agencies (up...
West Park resident Dave Brock spent the early part of 2021 encouraging engaged Democrats to run for the Cuyahoga County Party central committee. Brock called the central committee "the backbone" of the statewide Democratic party in a January op-ed and said that a newly energized committee had "the potential to enact the reforms desperately needed to make Democrats competitive in Ohio again."
LORAIN, Ohio — The city of Lorain wants to leave the fireworks displays to the professionals. A fireworks ordinance was passed in Lorain that will look to have private use of fireworks cut out during only select times of the year.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Property tax bills for the second half of 2021 are in the mail. Cuyahoga County's Treasury Department says it has mailed the bills to over 200,000 county residents. The deadline to pay without penalty is July 14.
Sat 6/25 @ noon-3PM No matter what the Ohio state legislature says, LBTQ+ events are breaking out all over the state this Pride month. This weekend LGBTQ+Lorain County celebrates with its second annual Pride Picnic at the Oberlin Recreation Complex, 25 West Hamilton Road, Oberlin. There’ll be vendors, information booths from local organizations, health screenings by the Lorain Public Health Department and Lorain County Family Planning Services, live entertainment and the chance to hang out with friendly people (It’s unlikely Oberlin’s congressman, Jim Jordan, will be there.)
New Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chairman David Brock and 11th Congressional District Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown (D-OH), a Warrensville Heights Democrat and the former chair of the county Democratic party, its first woman and first Black party chair. CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM- EUCLID, Ohio- Executive committee members of the Cuyahoga County...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — 200,000 Cuyahoga County residents will head to their mailboxes to find a bill from the county. Property tax bills were sent out to residents with a Thursday, July 14, 2022 deadline to pay.
CLEVELAND — In 1967, Carl B. Stokes made history. He was elected the first African American mayor of a major U.S. city. For two terms — inside of Cleveland City Hall — Stokes was mayor, but at home Cordell Stokes and his siblings called him dad. “When...
CLEVELAND — For nearly three weeks Mary Keith, a Cleveland resident, has been trying to get the city of Cleveland to cut down trees that fell on an empty lot. That empty lot is next to another Cleveland resident's home. His name is Moses Garner. Moses Garner lost his cable and phone during last weekend's wind storm. Now his electricity is blinking on and off.
The City of Euclid has entered into partnership with NXTGEN Clean Energy Solutions to establish environmentally sustainable plans to benefit the lakefront city. The partnership comes with a Euclid promise to participate in the Power a Clean Future Ohio campaign. Euclid is doing its best to switch to clean energy, reduce the city’s carbon footprint and become a more sustainable area with reduced energy costs.
I am writing in regard to an article that appeared June 18 in The Plain Dealer -- "Marker Unveiled Commemorating Historic Meeting" -- and what I see as subtle, probably unconscious, racism. The reporter, Mark Bona, writes, "Those 12 names are now etched in a tasteful Black monument."
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- The popularity of television shows “Antiques Roadshow” and “American Pickers” confirm the notion of one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. With that in mind, Brooklyn hosts its sixth annual citywide garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday (June 24) through Sunday around the community.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Part of South Miles road has been closed for about 3 months now after part of it collapsed in March. According to officials, the collapse was due to the combination of old infrastructure and severe weather. There are a ton of people like Bernard Alexander who...
CLEVELAND — Dirk Garman has worked at his local Goodwill for four years as a donor attendant. He said his wife encouraged him to apply following an injury. “At that time, I basically had a hard time walking,” he said. “It's been good. This was a good way to get exercise, and I guess to do a good thing for your community at the same time.”
WESTLAKE, Ohio – The City of Westlake’s Community Services department is creating a new program to deal with seniors’ social isolation. The program is entitled, “Engage, Thrive, Connect (ETC).” The program is for older adults “who are less social than they would like and who want to improve their overall health and wellness,” according to the department’s Executive Director Lydia Gadd.
Mercy Health – Lorain officially opened June 20 the newly built Sheffield Medical Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 16,000-square-foot facility, located at 5327 Detroit Road in Sheffield Village, offers specialty care including breast surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, as well as obstetrics, and gynecology. In addition, the building will...
