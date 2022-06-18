Weekend News Brief

A Batavia woman with a long criminal history and who has repeatedly failed to appear in court when scheduled to, is now in jail following a shoplifting complaint. 37-year-old Erica Raphael, a convicted felon, along with 31-year-old Justin Baehr, both from Batavia, have been charged following a shoplifting complaint at the Wal-Mart in Warsaw, with both occasions occurring early last month. It is alleged Raphael and Baehr filled up a cart with items, attempted to leave the store through the lawn and garden doors, which turned out to be locked. They abandoned the cart and left through the front doors, where they stole a bicycle from an outside display. It turned out that Raphael had been banned from entering that particular store due to previous shoplifting. Raphael is being held in Wyoming County Jail; Baehr was released on his own recognizance; both are scheduled to return to the Town of Warsaw Court on July 11. Raphael has a long history of petit larceny and arrests that date back to at least 2009.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO