JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At the last meeting of the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System (MOSERS) Board of Trustees, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick led an effort to protect Missouri State Employee retirement funds from being used by activist investment managers to advance left-wing social and political causes which are harmful to shareholders and violate their fiduciary obligations to Missourians.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO