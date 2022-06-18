Perryville Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. & RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Heads up for drivers who travel Missouri Route 51/Illinois Route 150 and on the Chester Bridge. Work to rehabilitate the bridge will soon get underway with restrictions. Crews are scheduled to begin pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs on...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A chain link fence now surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. It’s the latest sign of progress on the park improvement project. The fencing comes ahead of the eventual draining and dredging of the pond. Earlier this month, the Missouri Department...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau has chosen to recommend the selection of Contour Aviation. The final decision will be made by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which may take up to 90 days. We are told that Contour’s flights to Nashville will launch at $39....
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -Another major corporation is getting set to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in southern Illinois. FedEx is set to open a distribution center in Marion later this year. “I knew it was a prime spot, just didn’t know exactly what for,” said Marion...
Ameren Illinois is reporting all customers in the Marion and Jefferson County area once again have power following some outages that lasted more than two days. The final restoration came late Sunday afternoon for 18 customers in the Patoka zip code and 11 in the Centralia zip code. The final customers in Salem and Mt. Vernon had power restored by mid-afternoon on Saturday.
If you're interested in a career in public service, the City of Cape Girardeau could be looking for you. The City will hold a job fair tomorrow at the Osage Center. A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
Skywest has made it's proposal to continue serving the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and the Airport Board reaffirmed it's support for a new carrier. Summer school projects on display in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau students in summer school showed off projects they had been working...
ST. LOUIS — The costs to close the region's second-largest power plant, after decades of Clean Air Act violations, are rising. Electric utility Ameren has proposed the construction of $244 million in electric lines and other upgrades before shuttering the Rush Island Energy Center in Jefferson County. On top of that, it could cost $15 million to $20 million a month, according to one estimate, to keep the plant available until those projects are completed.
Governor JB Pritzker designated the Eastern Milksnake as the official snake of the State of Illinois. House Bill 4821 began as an initiative led by Gentry Heiple, a 7th grader at Carterville Junior High School. Gentry was inspired to advocate for this legislation after reaching out to State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) to inquire about how a bill becomes a law. Gentry conducted all the research and ultimately chose the eastern milksnake. He presented his idea to the House of Representatives State Government Administration Committee who gave unanimous consent.
STE. GENEVIEVE — Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Rob Sulkowski confirmed Monday, reports of a deceased bear in Ste. Genevieve County. Sulkowski says the bear was discovered roadside on Route B Friday in the Staabtown area. He believes it to the same one which was reported Thursday in the Ozora area near Route M.
CAPE GIRARDEAU – Miracle-Ear’s Cape Girardeau store has been recognized by the MiracleEar national office for its charitable efforts in fundraising and helping connect individuals with free hearing aids. The Miracle-Ear Foundation is a charitable organization that works with local franchises to provide “The Gift of Sound” to...
PERRYVILLE – Buchheit, Inc. raised $5239 during their annual Pet Pantry fundraiser during the entire month of May this year. Buchheit of Perryville’s Store Manager, Lisa Hille (right) presented a Buchheit’s gift card to Bill Buerck (left) from Perryville Animal Control. Buchheit held its annual Pet Pantry...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for...
Martin “Shorty” V. Bohnert, 91, of Perryville, Missouri passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Holiday Residential Care surrounded by his family. He was born September 13, 1930 in Crosstown, Missouri to Martin and Corinne (Petot) Bohnert. He and Lois J. Hoffstetter were married on October 23, 1954 at The Church of the Assumption in Perryville.
UNION COUNTY, IL — Illinois Route 3 South has reopened to traffic Monday afternoon. The road was closed at the Union County line with Alexander County for several hours because of a multi-vehicle crash, the Union County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office sent an alert and posted to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 motorcycle riders are taking advantage of the weather and the roads that meander in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois this week. The Motorcycle Sport Touring Association brought members from all over the country into Cape Girardeau for their Sport Touring Association Rendezvous...
