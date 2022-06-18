Perryville Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday

Governor JB Pritzker designated the Eastern Milksnake as the official snake of the State of Illinois. House Bill 4821 began as an initiative led by Gentry Heiple, a 7th grader at Carterville Junior High School. Gentry was inspired to advocate for this legislation after reaching out to State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) to inquire about how a bill becomes a law. Gentry conducted all the research and ultimately chose the eastern milksnake. He presented his idea to the House of Representatives State Government Administration Committee who gave unanimous consent.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO