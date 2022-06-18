Perryville Police report

STE. GENEVIEVE — Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Rob Sulkowski confirmed Monday, reports of a deceased bear in Ste. Genevieve County. Sulkowski says the bear was discovered roadside on Route B Friday in the Staabtown area. He believes it to the same one which was reported Thursday in the Ozora area near Route M.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO