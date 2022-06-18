Perryville Police report

JEFFERSON CITY — An 81-year-old Frohna man suffered moderate injuries in a crash Monday morning off Route A in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Roy H. Mueller was the driver of a 2006 Honda TRX 350 TE which overturned in a wheat field ejecting Mueller. Mueller...
STE. GENEVIEVE — A 39-year-old St. Mary man suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Perry County Road 924. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chase A. Knapp was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. The patrol report says Knapp was the driver of a southbound...
JEFFERSON CITY – A 43-year-old French Village man suffered serious injuries in a traffic crash on Route Y in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Buddy J. Lay was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by a Survival One helicopter. The patrol says...
STE. GENEVIEVE — Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Rob Sulkowski confirmed Monday, reports of a deceased bear in Ste. Genevieve County. Sulkowski says the bear was discovered roadside on Route B Friday in the Staabtown area. He believes it to the same one which was reported Thursday in the Ozora area near Route M.
Martin “Shorty” V. Bohnert, 91, of Perryville, Missouri passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Holiday Residential Care surrounded by his family. He was born September 13, 1930 in Crosstown, Missouri to Martin and Corinne (Petot) Bohnert. He and Lois J. Hoffstetter were married on October 23, 1954 at The Church of the Assumption in Perryville.
PERRYVILLE – Buchheit, Inc. raised $5239 during their annual Pet Pantry fundraiser during the entire month of May this year. Buchheit of Perryville’s Store Manager, Lisa Hille (right) presented a Buchheit’s gift card to Bill Buerck (left) from Perryville Animal Control. Buchheit held its annual Pet Pantry...
Arvellia R. Roscow, 84, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 10:20 pm, Friday, June 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born to the late Noah and Cora (nee Roy) Nevois on February 1, 1938 in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois. Arvellia worked as a secretary for Laclede Steel for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU – Miracle-Ear’s Cape Girardeau store has been recognized by the MiracleEar national office for its charitable efforts in fundraising and helping connect individuals with free hearing aids. The Miracle-Ear Foundation is a charitable organization that works with local franchises to provide “The Gift of Sound” to...
CHESTER – St. John Lutheran Church in Chester invites children ages three through grade six to an island adventure. Vacation Bible School “Discovery on Adventure Island” will be July 20, 21 and 22 in the school from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. The adventure will include music, crafts, games, cooking, snacks and Bible stories.
