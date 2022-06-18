ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dog Steals The Golf Cart And Crashes It Into The Family’s Truck

pawmypets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis dog named Titan loves nothing more than riding with his owners in their family’s golf cart. But, obviously, a solo ride appeared pretty appealing to the puppy, too. Lately, Titan’s mom, Mallory Kmet, arrived home to locate...

pawmypets.com

Comments / 12

Donald Eckardt
2d ago

Now that is Common folks loving their simple funloving life!! ALL AMERICAN LIFE WITHOUT A MANCURED PROPERTY AWESOME 👌

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

From becoming a stowaway on a Malaysian ship with her twin sister to swimming through crocodile-infested waters: The bizarre life of a mother-of-two who mysteriously died in a dilapidated motel

A mother-of-two whose body was mysteriously found inside a run-down motel once stowed away on a ship before jumping into shark and crocodile-infested waters after being caught by the captain. The body of Joanne Ingham, 43, was discovered by police at the Harbour City Motor Inn on Webb Street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Ctv News
Daily Mail

Startling moment gunmen open fire on an Outlaws bikie gang clubhouse before speeding away as $250,000 reward is offered and CCTV released to track them down

A $250,000 reward has been offered by police in the hope of solving two bikie-related shootings from three years ago. The shootings took place in 2019 outside the Outlaws bikie gang clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of Carrum Downs. CCTV has been re-released of the first shooting that occurred just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Indian man arrested for chopping off wife’s hand fearing she would leave him after getting job

An Indian man in the eastern state of West Bengal was arrested after he allegedly chopped off his wife’s right hand in an attempt to stop her from taking up a job at a government hospital which could require her to move cities.Sher Mohammed Sheikh, 26, a resident of West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, along with his two friends, chopped off his wife Renu Khatun’s (23) hand while she was sleeping early on Sunday morning, reported The Telegraph.Police said that Ms Khatun is receiving care in a hospital in Durgapur where she is in a stable condition.“Preliminary investigations have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police dog dies after chasing down moped thieves

A police dog known for having a “larger than life character” has died after chasing down two moped thieves, the Metropolitan Police said.Six-year-old PD Xavier Charles, better known as “Stanley”, collapsed on Sunday morning while on duty.The dog, who worked across London as a general purpose and firearms support animal, was described as “one of the very best police dogs” by the force.The Met Police believe Stanley died from heart failure after collapsing on a job.Stanley “loved to work”, the force said, while he also competed in the national police dog trials in 2019.In a post on Twitter, a spokesperson for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lakeland Gazette

SUICIDE INVESTIGATION

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 10:29 a.m., patrol officers responded to the shopping center in the 4100 block of Highway 98 in response to a hit-and-run crash that took place in the parking lot near the AT&T store. Upon arrival, the officers were directed to a white Dodge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
heavenofanimals.com

Four Heroic Kids Rescue A Hungry Dog ​​Tied Up With Bungee Cords

Without a question, instilling principles, compassion, and a love for animals in children should be a source of great pride for parents. Four youngsters from Detroit, Michigan (USA) rescued a hungry dog that was on the verge of being put down. These people are truly making a difference in the world and restoring hope in humanity.
DETROIT, MI
UPI News

Cops bag 5-foot-long snake in British family's living room

June 20 (UPI) -- A family in Birmingham, England, called for help after finding a 5-foot-long, black-and-white snake in their living room. ITV News said the patriarch feared the creature could be venomous, so he called the emergency phone number 999 and ushered his children out of the area of their Hodge Hill home for the sake of safety Sunday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Fox News

Shocking video shows car flip twice down residential street, ending high-speed police chase in New York

A doorbell camera outside of a New York home captured the end of a high-speed police chase, showing a vehicle flipping over twice before crashing into a tree, a video shows. Javar Marshall, 21, and Nasir Schifano, 19, were inside the black SUV at the time of the incident and were later arrested, the Rochester Police Department said. The incident took place in a Rochester neighborhood Wednesday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., WHEC reported.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy