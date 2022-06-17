ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, IA

How the Impact of Bostock v. Clayton County on LGBTQ Rights Continues to Expand

By Jon W. Davidson
aclufl.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Bostock v. Clayton County. The ACLU represented Aimee Stephens and Don Zarda in their lawsuits, which were joined on appeal with Gerald Bostock’s, and we argued Bostock on their behalf to the nation’s high court. Stephens, Zarda, and Bostock...

www.aclufl.org

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Hinson Supports Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Abortion

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson voted for the 24-hour waiting period for abortions while in the Iowa Legislature that triggered Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The Republican from Marion supports the Iowa Court ruling. “Every life has value and...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Bill puts two-year moratorium on new Iowa casino license

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that places a two-year moratorium on new casino licenses — a move the mayor of Cedar Rapids calls “disappointing.” The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that an amendment to a larger gambling bill means regulators cannot issue any new licenses in Iowa until June 2024. Reynolds signed the bill Friday. The moratorium puts on hold plans for a potential $250 million, 160,000 square-foot entertainment and cultural arts complex at the site of now-demolished Cooper’s Mill near downtown Cedar Rapids. The Republican-led Iowa Legislature this year approved the two-year moratorium on new casinos, citing “gambling fatigue.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton County, IA
Government
County
Clayton County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
iheart.com

Possible GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Spending Time in Iowa

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- One possible G.O.P. presidential candidate will criss-cross Iowa at the end of the month. Former United Nations Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley plans to campaign in eastern Iowa on June 29th with first-term Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks and she’ll headline a state GOP fundraiser in Dubuque that evening.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

American Airlines to cease service in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, American Airlines informed the Dubuque Regional Airport that they will be filing a notice with the Department of Transportation to discontinue service on Sept. 7th, 2022. “American Airlines has made the difficult decision and is discontinuing service in Dubuque as a result of the...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Employment Discrimination#Racism#The Supreme Court
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds signs new casino moratorium, icing Cedar Rapids’ plans

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Friday putting a two-year halt on consideration of new riverboat casino licenses in Iowa. The move comes as Linn County was preparing for another try to get a license from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). The Legislature amended a larger gambling regulation bill, House File 2497, in […] The post Reynolds signs new casino moratorium, icing Cedar Rapids’ plans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Superintendent to take part in cancer trial in Pittsburgh

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush, the Superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District, sent a letter to District families thanking them for supporting her during her ongoing battle with cancer and outlining her next medical steps. In her message, Bush reassures parents, that while she will be away...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Transamerica Cutting More Jobs In Cedar Rapids

One of the largest employers in Cedar Rapids has announced another round of layoffs that will take effect this August. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Transamerica is set to eliminate some 40 positions. The insurance and investment services company filed a WARN with Iowa Workforce Development. A WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, is required by Iowa law. It is required to be filed 60 days prior to a plant closing or mass layoff. The Gazette reports that this round of layoffs at Transamerica will be final as of August 15th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
KCRG.com

Woman who opened fire in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night. Iowa democrats hope changes to caucuses will keep 'first in the nation' status. Updated: 7 hours ago. Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

NE Iowa man charged with letting over 3,000 hogs starve to death

RANDALIA, Iowa (KWWL) - A Fayette County man is accused of letting over 3,000 hogs die on his property earlier this month because he did not feed them. Forty-one-year-old Derek Smith turned himself in to Fayette County deputies on June 9th, after he was investigated for livestock neglect charges. A criminal complaint says Smith was found to be neglecting 3,200 feeder hogs on June 2.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
superhits106.com

Injured Child Tested Positive For Exposure To Drugs

Authorities say the parents of a Dubuque toddler found unresponsive in her crib face charges after the seriously injured 2-year-old tested positive for exposure to drugs. 28 year old Antonio Kitch and 32 year old Amanda Draves, both of Dubuque were arrested Monday morning on charges of child endangerment. A report says Kitch and Draves took the 2-year-old girl to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on May 20th. A search warrant application states that Draves told doctors that she laid the child down to sleep at 7:30 p.m. on May 20th. When she came back to check on the child approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, Draves found the child unresponsive and not breathing. Doctors at MercyOne noticed bruising around the child’s left eye, bleeding from the left ear and signs of malnourishment. A scan indicated bleeding in the brain, and the child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Tests of the child’s hair in Iowa City indicated exposure to cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol.
DUBUQUE, IA
kwayradio.com

Arrest After 3,000 Hogs Starve

A Randalia man has been arrested after more than 3,000 hogs starved to death, according to KWWL. 41 year old Derek Smith turned himself in on June 9th. He was working for Valley Pork LLC when he failed to feed the hogs. In total 3,000 hogs were found dead while another 200 had to be killed due to the condition they were found in. Smith was charged with Livestock Neglect. He faces a fine of up to $2,560 and up to one year in jail if he is found guilty.
RANDALIA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy