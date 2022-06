Recently, according to experts, the financial crisis has been taking place in the United States: large banks and financial analysts warn that a certain recession is inevitable. A similar situation has already been observed before — the American market was shaken in 2001, 2008, and 2020, and if the first two times were influenced by other factors, the latest one developed because of a pandemic that affected the entire global economy. Now the situation is even more complicated because, in addition to the post-crisis consequences, the economic sector is also affected by current world events, which ultimately negatively affect the development of businesses. It is especially difficult for startups because often such crises hit them harder than large companies.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO