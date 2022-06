In a little more than a month, the state’s largest beer event will return in all of its drunken, sweaty summer glory. The Oregon Brewers Festival is set to reclaim its place at Waterfront Park during the last full weekend of July for the first time since 2019. The gathering was one of many that has been on hold for the past two years given the uncertainty of the pandemic, leaving normally packed greenspaces and arenas looking more like ghost towns.

