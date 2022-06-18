ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainsville, AL

WBS Guys & Dolls Leads DeKalb

 4 days ago

Photo Identification, left to right: John Everett Brewer, formerly of Geraldine, as Nathan Detroit and Megan Mitchell of Rainsville, as Miss Adelaide. The Whole Backstage Community Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis just opened the summer musical, Frank Loesser's Guys and Dolls, directed by veteran Whole Backstager, Johnny Brewer. Performances are...

biogamergirl.com

Huntsville Bingo: Drag Queen Bingo at the Brass Tap

Enjoy Bingo and Drag Queen performances at The Brass Tap beginning at 8 PM. Bingo cards are $1! You can also purchase all night Bingo cards for $10. Great prizes and swag. The Brass Tap also has daily drink specials and great food at great prices. WHEN: Check the events...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Finally, a real rock & roll show comes to Orion Amphitheater

Not woke & roll. Not jam-bands, retro R&B, future-funk, indie-rock or Americana. Just real-deal, hip-shaking, loud-as-hell rock & roll. Made by actual rock stars with multiple platinum records and hot famous exes. Musicians with enough swagger and skill to have toured stadiums with AC/DC and The Rolling Stones and been in a band with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
allongeorgia.com

Black Bear Sighting in Chattooga County

Tiffany Long of Chattooga County spotted a juvenile black bear around the local swimming spot, the Blue Hole. The bear traveled along Raccoon Creek until Highway 114 when the bear crossed all lanes of traffic. “It was unbelievable so we had to take a picture so people would believe us,”...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

4 new stores coming to Hamilton Place

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton Place announces four new stores are coming to the mall this summer:. Rose & Remington is a fast-growing women’s lifestyle store that offers affordable, boho-chic clothing, accessories, gifts, home décor and more. Rose & Remington was founded (2013) by a mother & daughter duo from Ohio with a goal to create a space where mothers and daughters can shop together. Inside Rose & Remington, guests can find a unique selection of contemporary and affordable fashion with most dresses ranging from $30-$65 and tops ranging from $20-$45. This store is an experience-based store for all your retail therapy needs.
historic-structures.com

Belk-Hudsons Department Store - Fowlers Store, Huntsville Alabama

When the locally owned Fowler's Department Store opened in 1930, it was one of the largest upscale department stores in Huntsville. Located at 116 Washington Street in the heart of Huntsville's premier shopping district, Fowler's opened directly after the city's commercial 1890 to 1929 building boom period. North Washington Street contained five department stores: Kress, Woolworths, J.C. Penney, Dunnavant, and Fowler's, as well as many smaller shops, restaurants, and two hotels. The area flagship store, Dunnavant's, was located on the same block as Fowler's, but the chain department stores (McClellans, Kress, Woolworths, and J.C. Penneys) were concentrated two blocks south. Fowler's Department Store went bankrupt in 1938 but later resumed business nearby until the late 1970s or early 1980s. In 1940 the northwest building became a Belk-Hudson Department Store, one of a large national chain of stores. In 1944, Belk-Hudson also leased the 1936 east building. This union, joined to serve the space needs of Belk-Hudson, made it one of the largest department stores in Huntsville at the end of World War II. From the mid-1950s to the mid-1960s, Huntsville's department stores gradually moved out of the downtown shopping district.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Atlas Obscura

To Rediscover a Rare Cave Crayfish in Alabama, Grab a Snorkel

Just 10 minutes from downtown Huntsville, Alabama, a hidden world teems with strange creatures. The 2,500-foot-long Shelta Cave winds below forested hills and suburban neighborhoods. Within the cave, a musty smell wafts through the humid, cool air, and the sound of dripping water echoes along its limestone walls. Among three large halls, up to 30 feet tall and hundreds of feet wide, there are a series of crystal-clear lakes during the rainy season in late winter and spring, when the cave’s water levels rise as much as 15 feet. And it’s in those lakes, in the darkness, that a tiny, translucent crayfish makes its home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Former Huntsville mayor and HHS principal suffers stroke

On Sunday, June 12, former Huntsville Mayor Terry Clarke was admitted to Huntsville Hospital with symptoms of a stroke. He was subsequently transferred to Toronto Western Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to sources. A spokesperson for the family said although the level of damage and outlook for a full...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Boat Overturned on Spring Creek

Reports of an overturned watercraft on Spring Creek came in just after 5pm Monday evening. Two people were rescued and there are no injures to report. Those rescued were taken to John’s Boat Ramp on County Road 22. We will post more details as they become available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
thecitymenus.com

Electric Cooperative Addresses Reliability Concerns

Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) addresses concerns of service reliability as higher-than-average temperatures settle across the South and threaten rolling blackouts and increased energy bills. Members of Carroll EMC can be assured that Georgia’s electric grid is stable and strategies are in place to maintain uninterrupted electric service. EMCs use...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
AL.com

Expanded runway coming to Northeast Alabama Regional Airport

The Gadsden Airport Authority announced last week a project to expand the runway at Gadsden’s Northeast Alabama Regional Airport. The project would expand and strengthen the runway, currently at 6,800 feet, to a length of 11,000 feet. It will also include upgrades and additions to the airport’s fuel farm.
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Guntersville approves plan for hotel by the harbor

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Business by the water on Lake Guntersville is growing – bringing economic prosperity to the area. On Monday night, the Guntersville City Council voted to approve a development agreement for a new hotel on the harbor. The two-acre lot at the Guntersville City Harbor will eventually host an upscale hotel, but the decision by the council to get to this point did not come free of community drama.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 adult, 2 children injured in wreck near Moores Mill Road

Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck on Darwin Road Sunday afternoon. 1 adult, 2 children injured in wreck near Moores …. State Auditor runoff candidates look for North Alabama …. Rocket City celebrates Juneteenth with event at Lowe …. Celebrating Family History on...
MOORES MILL, AL
CNHI

911 call details frantic moments after fatal shooting

A Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office captain said Tuesday investigators have found no link between a Chatsworth man who was shot and killed earlier this month in southern Whitfield County and the people who live in the house that he was shot outside of. Harlan Steve Kendrick, 49, was shot on Saturday, June 11, around 6:54 p.m. outside of a house at 1983 Riverbend Road.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
citizenofeastalabama.com

Huntsville weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Huntsville, AL metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 12, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Rats, syringes seen at homeless camp Huntsville plans to close

Rats ran solo and in pairs and trios through Huntsville’s Derrick Street North homeless camp Tuesday afternoon. Syringe barrels and plungers lay scattered on the ground. Big, uprooted trees lay across the camp where they fell in a spring storm. Residents told social workers they huddled terrified in their tents as the trees fell in the dark. Those same social workers blame soil erosion caused by years of human occupancy at the camp for making these tree roots shallower and more vulnerable to ice, heavy rain and wind.

