ANN WETHINGTON McFARLAND, AGE 86, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DIED THURSDAY IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. SHE IS SURVIVED BY TWO SONS AND TWO DAUGHTERS: BRYAN McFARLAND AND WIFE, KIM, MARK McFARLAND AND WIFE, BETTY AND PATTY RODGERS AND HUSBAND, DOUG OF CAMPBELLSVILLE AND LYNN HENLEY AND HUSBAND, ROGER OF BARDSTOWN; THREE GRANDCHILDREN; FIVE GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN; THREE BROTHERS AND ONE SISTER: BILL WETHINGTON OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, GEORGE WETHINGTON AND JOHN WETHINGTON OF LOUISVILLE AND EMMA JO MANGOLD OF SOMERSET.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO