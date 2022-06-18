Selby Fest

The Dakota Spirit Walk is a site specific augmented reality installation that teaches about Dakota history and culture. Come celebrate the Summer Solstice at the Dakota Spirit Walk, an augmented reality experience at the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary. Dakota artist Marlena Myles, Pixel Farm and Revelo artistic director Todd Boss will speak about the project, the spirits and sacred sites of the Dakota people. Event is free and all are invited. Lakota Chief Arvol Looking Horse, 19th Keeper of the Sacred White Buffalo Calf Pipe, calls on people from around the globe to gather at sacred places on the Summer Solstice (June 21) and join in prayer for the healing and protection of Grandmother Earth. There will be Dakota Star Knowledge coloring books and lessons on Dakota plant knowledge, as we learn about keeping the balance between sky and earth. -- The Dakota Spirit Walk is a permanent augmented reality public art installation that honors, educates and connects visitors to Dakota history, culture and significance of land through the art and storytelling of Marlena Myles, Spirit Lake Dakota. Can't make the event? You can download the Revelo AR app and visit the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary to see the Dakota Spirit Walk any time. Learn more about AR installation at https://marlenamyl.es/dakota-spirit-walk.

