Saint Paul, MN

The Great Yoga Reconnection Event - An International Yoga Day Celebration

visitsaintpaul.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Great Yoga Reconnection Event - An International Yoga Day Celebration will take place at Union Depot. The Great Yoga Reconnection Event - An International Yoga Day Celebration will take place at Union Depot on Saturday, June 18 from 9 AM to 1 PM—just a few days before International Yoga...

www.visitsaintpaul.com

myvillager.com

Jazz Fest fills the parks and halls of St. Paul

The many styles of jazz, from free-swinging bebop to contemporary to New Orleans brass, will take the stage on June 23-25 with the return of the annual Twin Cities Jazz Fest. Close to four dozen acts will be featured at more than two dozen venues across Saint Paul. The outdoor concerts are free; indoor shows may come with a cover charge.
SAINT PAUL, MN
visitsaintpaul.com

Celebrate Summer Solstice at the Dakota Spirit Walk

The Dakota Spirit Walk is a site specific augmented reality installation that teaches about Dakota history and culture. Come celebrate the Summer Solstice at the Dakota Spirit Walk, an augmented reality experience at the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary. Dakota artist Marlena Myles, Pixel Farm and Revelo artistic director Todd Boss will speak about the project, the spirits and sacred sites of the Dakota people. Event is free and all are invited. Lakota Chief Arvol Looking Horse, 19th Keeper of the Sacred White Buffalo Calf Pipe, calls on people from around the globe to gather at sacred places on the Summer Solstice (June 21) and join in prayer for the healing and protection of Grandmother Earth. There will be Dakota Star Knowledge coloring books and lessons on Dakota plant knowledge, as we learn about keeping the balance between sky and earth. -- The Dakota Spirit Walk is a permanent augmented reality public art installation that honors, educates and connects visitors to Dakota history, culture and significance of land through the art and storytelling of Marlena Myles, Spirit Lake Dakota. Can't make the event? You can download the Revelo AR app and visit the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary to see the Dakota Spirit Walk any time. Learn more about AR installation at https://marlenamyl.es/dakota-spirit-walk.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Top Shops for Ice Cream in Minnesota, 2022

Slathering on sunscreen, heading to a cabin for the weekend, and hosting bonfires with friends are all signs that point to ice cream season. Check out these shops across Minnesota that are taking advantage of the heat and our taste for something sweet. TWIN CITIES METRO AREA. Adele’s Frozen Custard...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

32 Items that Are Way Better Than Tootsie Rolls at Minnesota Parades

You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota pitches bid to host 2027 World Expo

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The United States hasn't hosted a World's Fair in nearly 40 years, but that could soon change. Minnesota is among five other places competing to host the World Expo in 2027.Representatives from the Minnesota USA World Expo 2027 pitched the United States' proposal to the International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris. They chose a theme of "Healthy People, Healthy Planet.""There's huge international awareness of Mayo Clinic of our healthcare community in Minnesota, and our medical technology firms," Minnesota USA Expo President & CEO John Stanoch. "Coming out of a two-year pandemic, facing challenges worldwide when it comes to...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Amid Delays and Cancellations Minnesota Airline Hiring

Since the pandemic, and now that travel is picking up again, we have all been hearing about so many flight issues. Cancellations last minute, flight changes, delays and general inconveniences. There have been many airlines coming under fire for being offenders of this, and Minnesota based airline Sun Country is one of those airlines.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Yoga
CBS Minnesota

Weekend event organizers urge caution and hydration with upcoming heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a comfortable Saturday, dangerous heat is in store for Minnesota over the next two days. It comes during Juneteenth celebrations and plenty of other weekend events in the Twin Cities.The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories for nearly the entire state, beginning on Sunday afternoon and lasting until early Tuesday morning.From music and dancing to more than 200 artists and vendors, thousands packed the Minneapolis riverfront on Saturday for the Stone Arch Bridge Festival. To prepare for Sunday's extreme heat, they ordered more water, have EMT's on hand, and are encouraging people to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
viatravelers.com

64 Best Restaurants in Minneapolis & St. Paul (Twin Cities)

The Twin Cities has the best restaurants – this is coming from a well-traveled local who has a lot of experience eating out. From impeccable Italian to crazy-good Japanese, the Minneapolis & Saint Paul restaurant scene has it all. The locals all know that Minneapolis is one of the best restaurant towns in the nation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Q985

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
Hudson Star-Observer

Center will have capacity for 10,000 surgeries

Construction of St. Croix County’s first ambulatory surgery center is underway. Located in the new Hudson Medical Center occupying 23,000 square feet on the third floor will be the Valley Surgery Center, a state-of-the-art surgery center, operating through a partnership between Hudson Physicians and Associated Eye Care. Four operating...
HUDSON, WI
KAAL-TV

Money available for aspiring Minnesota farmers

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota ranks fifth in the nation in terms of agricultural production, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and one program is hoping to diversify our farmers. This new program, which passed the state's gridlocked legislature this session, hopes to help aspiring farmers who have never...
MINNESOTA STATE

