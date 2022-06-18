Testing Ground: Summer ice cream flavors

McAlister’s Sweet Tea Ice Cream is shown. Submitted photo

The summertime means finding some ice-cold treats to fight the heat and humidity.

It’s a chance to try some interesting, limited-edition ice cream flavors to jolt your taste buds and add some color to the season.

This year, two of the big surprises are on opposite sides of the flavor spectrum.

On June 10, McAlister’s Deli teamed up with the artisan ice cream brand Creamalicious to combine the restaurant’s famed sweet tea with ice cream to create Sweet Tea Ice Cream (limited time offer, available at McAlister’s).

While I’m not the biggest sweet tea drinker, this is a good balance of ice cream and the sweet and bitter taste of tea mixed with sugar cookie bits and lemon swirls.

Where some gimmicks fail hard, like the previously reviewed Van Leeuwen Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream, McAlister’s Sweet Tea lends itself well to the concept and provides a complement to the sweet cream. If you can still get it at McAlister’s, it’s worth a try.

Also worth trying is Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty (available exclusively at Wendy’s). According to the restaurant, this is one of their most requested flavors from fans, and after years of pleas, they gave in to the demand.

To that, I say, good on them for making it happen. As the newest addition to the Frosty lineup, it’s fantastic. It’s sweet in a similar way to McDonald’s strawberry milkshake but a little thicker with less of a chemical aftertaste.

As a big fan of the Wendy’s Frosty, especially dipping chicken nuggets or fries in it, this is a perfect summer flavor. Do yourself a favor and get it while you can.