Clay County Fair/Folio’s Star Search 2022 Winners

Williams stole the show with her electric performance during this year’s Star Search competition. At only 11 years old, she seems like a pro but in fact, this was only her second time participating in a talent competition. Her strong voice, pure tone and infectious energy are certainly what helped her...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Turn that volume down. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that starting July 1, officers will start writing tickets to anyone playing music deemed too loud. What does “too loud” mean, you ask? Apparently not very. According to Florida statute 316.3045, that means...
On Friday, the Island Theater in Fleming Island continues their 2022 season with “The Sound of Music”. “The Sound of Music” is based on the 1949 memoir “The Story of The Trapp Family Singers. The musical is about a young postulant in Austria named Maria who is sent to the home of a retired naval officer to be a governess to his seven children. After marrying the officer, Maria finds a way with her new family to survive losing their home to the Nazis. “The Sound of Music” is playing through June 26.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The summer heat didn’t stop hundreds of people from attending the sixth annual Melanin Market Saturday afternoon near downtown Jacksonville. Event organizers made sure to keep attendees cool by partnering with JTA to provide three cooling buses. The event included food trucks, clothes, arts and...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Virus rates are on the rise. Duval County is currently considered a high transmission rate, with a 62% increase in positive cases compared to two weeks ago. Saturday, June 18 there's a Tiny Dock Concert event in Jacksonville that allows people to see live music at...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cupcake lovers rejoice!. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is celebrating the grand opening of its second location by offering the first 100 customers of the day a complimentary cupcake. The shop located at Beach & Hodges will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. In addition...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Celebrate America Festival is back at Wild Adventures Theme Park. With spectacular fireworks displays July 1 through 4, and The Original Harlem Globetrotters performing three shows a day on July 8 through 10. Military get in FREE, and everyone in their party gets $10 off...
Lots of people hear “Florida vacation” and think of one thing: a certain mouse. We love the guy, and his home of Orlando (evidence here), but there’s a different kind of family vacation awaiting you on Amelia Island, a 13-mile-long strip of land off the coast of Jacksonville. Amelia Island offers a winning combination of seaside fun, natural beauty, southern charm and history. Plus: a healthy dash of pirate. Even better, it’s a destination that can flex to your family’s needs, whether you want to relax, explore nature, eat and drink well or live the really good life. (Of course, you can choose to do it all, which we highly recommend.) Need more vacay ideas? Check out our favorite family travel blogs, consider an unplugged vacation this year or maybe make it a family affair with the grandparents.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Social media influencers are playing a big role in how businesses or even cities advertise all they have to offer. A few weeks back Freedom Boat Club brought a group of influencers to Jacksonville. Morgan Willet, known from shows like MTV's 'The Challenge' and Kyle Abrams...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville freelance artist is alleging that Shein stole her designs. Now she is seeking more than $100 million in damages for copyright infringement. Shein is a China-based online retailer that grew popular within the last few years for selling accessible and affordable fashion and lifestyle...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was found dead in the street in the Riverside area Saturday was weeks away from celebrating his 28th birthday, his friends said. Three friends confirmed to First Coast News the victim is Keenan Sparks. Officers responded to Sydney Street in Riverside around 6:30...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Green Cove Springs native and Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel will be coming home from the FINA World Championships in Budapest with some new hardware. Dressel took gold in the 50m butterfly final Sunday with a time of 22.57 seconds, NBC Sports reported, taking the win over Brazilian Nicholas Santos by 0.21 seconds.
The Mediterranean-style home on S. South Shore Drive features views of Doctors Lake.Photo courtesy of Renee Hanson. Luxury home buyers don’t have to travel to Neptune Beach or Ponte Vedra to find waterfront properties. Clay County also has its share of waterfront homes on the St. Johns River and Doctors Lake.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Two-time world champion Caeleb Dressel will not be defending his title in the men’s 100 freestyle at the swimming world championships after withdrawing from the semifinals. Dressel was included in the initial start list for Tuesday’s semifinals in Budapest, but was not included in an...
As the (unofficial) representative of Florida here at Outsider, I’d like to formally welcome Cole Hauser and his family back to the Sunshine State. Here are your complementary orange groves, and an alligator will be delivered to your swimming pool promptly. Jokes aside, Cole Hauser, his wife Cynthia Hauser,...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – This week, the shelves were well-stocked at the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs. But as its director, Wynema Lovell explains, it can be hit or miss these days. “Last week, or the week before, it was sad in here, it was so empty,” Lovell...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On June 19, the Jacksonville Humane Society will be celebrating Father’s Day by offering FREE adoptions to fathers and father figures. The humane society opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and this adoption event lasts until 5 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Juneteenth is recognized as the end of slavery in the U.S. and just became a federal holiday last year. Jacksonville residents had plenty of events to attend throughout the weekend to celebrate the holiday. One of the popular events in the area is the Melanin Market,...
PALATKA, Fla. — It’s a federal holiday now and celebrated across the country. Juneteenth or June 19th is this upcoming weekend. It’s the day the final enslaved African Americans were freed in Texas, back in 1865. Locally, cities are planning events to commemorate the day. A Palatka...
Sadly, there is a news report about the death of another aspiring Rap star. Florida's Hip Hop scene has been transformational throughout the history of the genre, and it has been a state that has produced several influential figures like Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke, Kodak Black, and many more. The burgeoning Rap scene continues to make way for new artists, including newcomer 21-year-old Joshua Holmes.
