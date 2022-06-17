ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County Fair/Folio’s Star Search 2022 Winners

By FOLIO
folioweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams stole the show with her electric performance during this year’s Star Search competition. At only 11 years old, she seems like a pro but in fact, this was only her second time participating in a talent competition. Her strong voice, pure tone and infectious energy are certainly what helped her...

folioweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Debra Fine

Sound of Music debuts Friday at The Island Theater in Fleming Island

On Friday, the Island Theater in Fleming Island continues their 2022 season with “The Sound of Music”. “The Sound of Music” is based on the 1949 memoir “The Story of The Trapp Family Singers. The musical is about a young postulant in Austria named Maria who is sent to the home of a retired naval officer to be a governess to his seven children. After marrying the officer, Maria finds a way with her new family to survive losing their home to the Nazis. “The Sound of Music” is playing through June 26.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
News4Jax.com

RULES: Flex your free-dom at Wild Adventures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Celebrate America Festival is back at Wild Adventures Theme Park. With spectacular fireworks displays July 1 through 4, and The Original Harlem Globetrotters performing three shows a day on July 8 through 10. Military get in FREE, and everyone in their party gets $10 off...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Red Tricycle New York

Amelia Island: The Florida Family Vacation Spot You Don’t Know About — But Should

Lots of people hear “Florida vacation” and think of one thing: a certain mouse. We love the guy, and his home of Orlando (evidence here), but there’s a different kind of family vacation awaiting you on Amelia Island, a 13-mile-long strip of land off the coast of Jacksonville. Amelia Island offers a winning combination of seaside fun, natural beauty, southern charm and history. Plus: a healthy dash of pirate. Even better, it’s a destination that can flex to your family’s needs, whether you want to relax, explore nature, eat and drink well or live the really good life. (Of course, you can choose to do it all, which we highly recommend.) Need more vacay ideas? Check out our favorite family travel blogs, consider an unplugged vacation this year or maybe make it a family affair with the grandparents.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Social media influencers visit Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Social media influencers are playing a big role in how businesses or even cities advertise all they have to offer. A few weeks back Freedom Boat Club brought a group of influencers to Jacksonville. Morgan Willet, known from shows like MTV's 'The Challenge' and Kyle Abrams...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassadee Pope
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Karen Carpenter
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Barbra Streisand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Folio#Rock Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
internewscast.com

Organizer of Palatka Juneteenth events wants to educate people

PALATKA, Fla. — It’s a federal holiday now and celebrated across the country. Juneteenth or June 19th is this upcoming weekend. It’s the day the final enslaved African Americans were freed in Texas, back in 1865. Locally, cities are planning events to commemorate the day. A Palatka...
PALATKA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Florida Rapper 320Popout Shot & Killed In Jacksonville: Report

Sadly, there is a news report about the death of another aspiring Rap star. Florida's Hip Hop scene has been transformational throughout the history of the genre, and it has been a state that has produced several influential figures like Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke, Kodak Black, and many more. The burgeoning Rap scene continues to make way for new artists, including newcomer 21-year-old Joshua Holmes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy