Atlantic Beach, FL

Voo Swar, Where Past Meets Present

By FOLIO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated down a quiet street in Mayport is a bar that prides itself on being a building block for the community through generations. Voo Swar Restaurant and Lounge has been open since 1963; a time where segregation was still running rampant not only in the streets of Atlantic Beach and Mayport,...

