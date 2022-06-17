Voo Swar, Where Past Meets Present

Located down a quiet street in Mayport is a bar that prides itself on being a building block for the community through generations. Voo Swar Restaurant and Lounge has been open since 1963; a time where segregation was still running rampant not only in the streets of Atlantic Beach and Mayport,...
Lots of people hear “Florida vacation” and think of one thing: a certain mouse. We love the guy, and his home of Orlando (evidence here), but there’s a different kind of family vacation awaiting you on Amelia Island, a 13-mile-long strip of land off the coast of Jacksonville. Amelia Island offers a winning combination of seaside fun, natural beauty, southern charm and history. Plus: a healthy dash of pirate. Even better, it’s a destination that can flex to your family’s needs, whether you want to relax, explore nature, eat and drink well or live the really good life. (Of course, you can choose to do it all, which we highly recommend.) Need more vacay ideas? Check out our favorite family travel blogs, consider an unplugged vacation this year or maybe make it a family affair with the grandparents.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools wants parents and guardians to know that free meals are available for children and teenagers while schools are closed for summer break. The free meals are through Summer BreakSpot, which offers breakfasts, lunches, snacks or dinner. It’s available throughout the summer for...
The Mediterranean-style home on S. South Shore Drive features views of Doctors Lake.Photo courtesy of Renee Hanson. Luxury home buyers don’t have to travel to Neptune Beach or Ponte Vedra to find waterfront properties. Clay County also has its share of waterfront homes on the St. Johns River and Doctors Lake.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cupcake lovers rejoice!. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is celebrating the grand opening of its second location by offering the first 100 customers of the day a complimentary cupcake. The shop located at Beach & Hodges will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. In addition...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In celebration of Father’s Day, The Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation held a free BBQ at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park. What better way to celebrate dad than with a good old fashion BBQ?. The MLK Memorial Foundation put this together so all dads in...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The summer heat didn’t stop hundreds of people from attending the sixth annual Melanin Market Saturday afternoon near downtown Jacksonville. Event organizers made sure to keep attendees cool by partnering with JTA to provide three cooling buses. The event included food trucks, clothes, arts and...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Juneteenth is recognized as the end of slavery in the U.S. and just became a federal holiday last year. Jacksonville residents had plenty of events to attend throughout the weekend to celebrate the holiday. One of the popular events in the area is the Melanin Market,...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On June 19, the Jacksonville Humane Society will be celebrating Father’s Day by offering FREE adoptions to fathers and father figures. The humane society opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and this adoption event lasts until 5 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Hundreds of people were at the Seawalk Pavilion on Sunday for what organizers said was the first Juneteenth event at Jacksonville Beach. One of the main events was the Move for Change 5k. The organizers said they were beyond pleased with the turnout. There were...
Jacksonville is one of the uppermost cities in Florida. In this city, resorts and golf clubs offer their members some of the most exclusive and gorgeous beaches. What would happen if all ice on Earth melts? Beautiful beaches, like the ones in Jacksonville, would no longer exist. Golf clubs, tourist destinations, and families in Jacksonville would need to relocate.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Turn that volume down. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that starting July 1, officers will start writing tickets to anyone playing music deemed too loud. What does “too loud” mean, you ask? Apparently not very. According to Florida statute 316.3045, that means...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local business closed its doors leaving customers with questions about how they will get their prepaid money back. Prose Nails Mandarin Boutique closed, but still owes hundreds of dollars in services. News4JAX talked with one of the owners who said he is working to refund...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Monday is a federal holiday as we celebrate Juneteenth, and with scorching temperatures, the beach was extra busy. Lifeguards were warning people to be careful. In Jacksonville Beach, they were flying red flags because of a high risk for rip currents. There were also purple...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An iconic downtown Jacksonville landmark that’s currently boarded up is about to get a makeover. Local members of the Florida Legislature were on hand on Monday to hand over two checks totaling $2.5 million to a group named Historic Stanton Inc. wanting to bring the “Old Stanton” High School on Ashley Street back to its former glory.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Virus rates are on the rise. Duval County is currently considered a high transmission rate, with a 62% increase in positive cases compared to two weeks ago. Saturday, June 18 there's a Tiny Dock Concert event in Jacksonville that allows people to see live music at...
Celebrate Father’s day this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a barbecue and cookout at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park. Register in the barbecue cookoff here, or bring a tent, lawn chair and grill for you and your family. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
PALATKA, Fla. — It’s a federal holiday now and celebrated across the country. Juneteenth or June 19th is this upcoming weekend. It’s the day the final enslaved African Americans were freed in Texas, back in 1865. Locally, cities are planning events to commemorate the day. A Palatka...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville freelance artist is alleging that Shein stole her designs. Now she is seeking more than $100 million in damages for copyright infringement. Shein is a China-based online retailer that grew popular within the last few years for selling accessible and affordable fashion and lifestyle...
CALLAHAN, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $4 million to Nassau County in North Florida to build up the state’s industrial capacity. The governor was joined by Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle for the news conference Monday at The Pig Bar-B-Q in Callahan, northwest of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Celebrate America Festival is back at Wild Adventures Theme Park. With spectacular fireworks displays July 1 through 4, and The Original Harlem Globetrotters performing three shows a day on July 8 through 10. Military get in FREE, and everyone in their party gets $10 off...
