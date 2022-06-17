Unforgettable RuPaul

At 22 years old, Jennifer Hudson was an aspiring singer from Chicago, Illinois who made her way in front of Randy Jackson, Paula Adul and Simon Cowell during the third season of American Idol. While she didn’t end up winning that season of the musical competition series, she made it clear to everyone watching at home that she was a star. In the 18 years that have passed, she has proven time and time again that she was the phenomenon that many believed her to be. Not only has she dropped four studio albums, but she has also collaborated with Beyoncé, Quincy Jones and Ne-Yo. Beyond music, Hudson has built a film resumé that includes appearances in Sex and the City, Dreamgirls and Respect. Now, she’ll take the next step in her astounding career.

