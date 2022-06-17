ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Unforgettable RuPaul

By FOLIO
folioweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI will never forget the first time I saw RuPaul. I was in Atlanta and had just started at Georgia State University. My roommates suggested I try a nightclub on Peachtree Street called Weekends, a 24-hour dance club that rocked on …well… the weekends. I walked into the club and headed...

defpen

FOX Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

At 22 years old, Jennifer Hudson was an aspiring singer from Chicago, Illinois who made her way in front of Randy Jackson, Paula Adul and Simon Cowell during the third season of American Idol. While she didn’t end up winning that season of the musical competition series, she made it clear to everyone watching at home that she was a star. In the 18 years that have passed, she has proven time and time again that she was the phenomenon that many believed her to be. Not only has she dropped four studio albums, but she has also collaborated with Beyoncé, Quincy Jones and Ne-Yo. Beyond music, Hudson has built a film resumé that includes appearances in Sex and the City, Dreamgirls and Respect. Now, she’ll take the next step in her astounding career.
CHICAGO, IL
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical. Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga. Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming. More from DeadlineGLAAD Praises Inclusive Broadway Season And Tony AwardsTony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose'A Strange Loop's Michael R. Jackson And Producer Barbara Whitman On "Widening The Lane" For Broadway: "It's OK To Be Weird"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: One Star Played Several ‘Law & Order’ Characters

Sylvie Brett’s mother Julie has brought some drama to the popular NBC television series Chicago Fire over the seasons. The actress, Kelly Deadmon has portrayed the mother of Kara Killmer’s character for a few episodes now. However, some fans of another Dick Wolf franchise may have immediately recognized the actress’s face when she stepped onto the screen for Fire. This is because Deadmon has also appeared in several episodes within the Law & Order world.
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com

June 16 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Bros. The studio shared a trailer for the gay romantic-comedy film Thursday featuring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. Bros is written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller and directed by Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall). Stoller also produced...
MOVIES
Vice

Transmasculine Actors Are Still Waiting for Their “Tipping Point”

(A note about language: While this piece discusses the lack of both trans male and transmasculine roles on TV, several of the actors and producers interviewed identify as transmasculine and non-binary.) It’s been eight years since Time magazine proclaimed that we were in the midst of the “transgender tipping point.”...
SOCIETY
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Fans Weigh in on the Show’s Best Guest Star

The Law & Order franchise is known for many things, including a long list of prolific and unforgettable guest stars. This all started, of course, with the OG Law & Order series during the show’s initial run from 1990 until 2010. Then, the theme of bringing in some big players for many storylines continued over the decades, as multiple spin-off shows branched out from the original TV series. With some incredibly memorable guest stars coming into the fold over the years.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Big Sky' Sets Return Date For Season 3 as Reba McEntire Joins Cast

With Season 3 confirmed earlier this year, ABC announced that the hit drama Big Sky will return to television on a new night starting on September 21. Originally airing in the prime spot after the long-running medical drama giant Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays, the series will now slot in at the same 10 p.m. spot, though on Wednesdays instead following the network's comedy slate. It joins ABC's heavyweight public school comedy Abbot Elementary in swapping over to Wednesday night.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Drag Queen Story Hour Isn’t Going Anywhere — But It’s Getting Serious About Safety

Click here to read the full article. Amid intensifying threats to events where drag queens read storybooks to kids, the drag community is considering how to stay safe. These gatherings happen at libraries, bookstores, and other free public places, where the performers entertain and delight children while introducing them to new types of people and teaching them acceptance and inclusion through storybooks. The right wing has recently increased its targeting of the drag community in its battle against all things LGBTQ. In one sense, it’s just the latest example of the types of hate the community has always faced. But...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Martha Kelly, Scarlet Envy, Chibuikem Uche Castings; Taran Killam Short; The Ninth House Producing ‘Christmas Treasure’; ‘The Daphne Project’ Theatrical Release; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Martha Kelly (Euphoria) and Scarlet Envy (RuPaul’s Drag Race) will star alongside Natalie Palamides (Nate – a One Man Show), Bob Clendenin (Scrubs), and newcomer Eve Donnelly (Chad) in the short film Only Worn Once, which is heading into production this month. The film from writer-directors Claire Downs and Brenden Gallagher centers on recent divorcée Darcy (Kelly)and her daughter (Palamides), who sell Darcy’s used wedding dress on the internet to an 18-year-old (Donnelly) getting married to a much older man. When Darcy’s ex, Don (Clendenin), discovers the sale, a fight ensues. Phil Rosenberg is producing. Kelly is...
MOVIES
Parade

'Star Wars' Slams Homophobic Treatment of LGBTQ Characters

Star Wars is standing behind the LGBTQ characters in the galaxy. The franchise’s official Twitter responded to a critic complaining about the inclusion of queer characters. It all started when the social media account posted in celebration of new comic book covers released for Pride Month. “Lucasfilm and Marvel...
MOVIES
Variety

HBO Max to Premiere Ethan Hawke’s Docuseries on Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward in July (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max will premiere its six-part original documentary from CNN Films, “The Last Movie Stars,” on July 21. The docuseries centers on Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, and explores their personas, talent and love story. Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (“Seymour: An Introduction”) directs, with Academy Award-winning director, writer and producer Martin Scorsese as executive producer. The docuseries incorporates an abandoned project that Newman commissioned from friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern, who interviewed close friends, family, and artistic collaborators including Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal, Jacqueline Witte and Joanne...
MOVIES

