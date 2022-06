During the week ending June 17 persons pleaded not guilty to charges in Greene County district court as follows: Morgan Paterson, 37, of Ames, theft- second degree; Harvick Beals, 19, of Jefferson, possession of marijuana, manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver not more than 50 kg; Saw Joy, 34, of Perry, operating while intoxicated; Jamie Alan Gumm, 44, of Des Moines, driving while license barred; and Clarence Steve Richardson, 35, of Hudson, possession of marijuana. Trial dates were set for Aug. 3 for Richardson, and for Aug. 23 in every other case.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO