Jefferson yard waste pick up next week

Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Monday, June 20: Routine activity reported. Sunday, June 19: At 10:29 am an officer was called to a residence in the 700 block of N. Cedar St regarding to a domestic situation. The officer determined that the incident had occurred in Scranton earlier in the day. The officer detained a subject until a Greene County deputy could investigate the situation. The deputy subsequently arrested the subject. At 2:07 pm an officer was called to Casey’s General Store regarding a left. The officer subsequently arrested Joann Laxson for theft- fifth degree (simple misdemeanor)*.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO