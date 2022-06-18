ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Delmarva Scramble for First Tee sees major boost

By Fritz Schranck
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

The First Tee of Delaware held its annual Delmarva Scramble tournament June 6 at Rehoboth Beach Country Club, after bad weather forced a postponement from the original May 5 date. The delay may have helped. PGA professional Scott Green, the senior southern Delaware coordinator for First Tee of Delaware,...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

Cape Gazette

Cape grad Jack Dennis takes Region 19 awards for Del Tech

Cape Henlopen 2019 graduate Jack Dennis recently cleaned up awards at Delaware Tech Athletic Awards Night at Dover’s Terry Campus. Dennis received EPAC Player of the Week honors twice this spring season. He received the Del Tech team MVP for 2022. He was also presented Region 19 All-Region honors, Region 19 Offensive Player of the Year, Region 19 Player of the Year and was voted to the 2022 NJCAA All-American Team.
LEWES, DE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Delaware

Delaware is a coastal state that boasts many wetlands, rivers, and estuaries. And while it only contains one natural lake, there are several man-made lakes great for fishing. Bass fish spend their time in lakes and rivers, with plenty of fresh water. Bass may not be native to the state of Delaware, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find big largemouth bass for the taking.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Kristie Lynn Hottle-Kirkpatrick, had vibrant personality

Kristie Lynn Hottle-Kirkpatrick, 52, of Dagsboro, formally of Bladensburg, Md., passed away suddenly Saturday, June 11, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. She will be remembered for her fun-loving and vibrant personality. Kristie was always the life of the party, especially if it was football nights, she loved her Dallas Cowboys.
BLADENSBURG, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex spends $5 million on land preservation

Sussex County officials have spent more than $5 million over the past few months to purchase more than 150 acres on four parcels of land to be preserved and not developed. The parcels are mostly farmland with some forests. On June 21, county officials announced a series of open-space purchases...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawaretoday.com

When and Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Delaware

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades and thrilling fireworks displays all across the First State. Festivities in Rehoboth begin at 8 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m., but may begin before or after depending on sunset time and weather conditions. Fireworks will be launched from South of Rehoboth Avenue, and will be visible along the beach and boardwalk.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

A Beer Lover’s Guide to Craft Breweries in Delaware

Few things go down as smoothly in the summer as a crisp beer. Here’s what’s new in the Delaware brew scene this season. The craft beer industry is on the rise in Delaware. Breweries are moving, shaking and blending up some unique beverages for your summer enjoyment. Southern...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Dale Collins Sr., lifelong trucker

Dale Collins Sr., 75, of Milford, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, doing what he loved to do, “truck.”. Dale grew up all over lower Delaware, Maryland and Hastings, Fla., from farm to farm, which gave him the desire for trucking. He started his trucking career in 1963 and never looked back. He married Shirley, the love of his life, in 1970. The love they shared grew by having three children and so did his trucking business. He was well-known up and down the East Coast for trucking as “Lefty” or “99.” Dale hauled clams for 40 years, anywhere from Massachusetts down to Delaware. You could always find him at Joe B’s or the diners with a cup of coffee and good ole boys’ story to the youngsters. As long as he was hauling, he was making money to provide for his family.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

SOLD - 23256 HORSE ISLAND ROAD - LEWES

SOLD - 23256 HORSE ISLAND ROAD - LEWES. This lovely home was sold to my clients that had been looking for a while. Congratulations to them!. 2021 Iron Valley at the Beach Award for Most Listings. 2021 Iron Valley at the Beach Award for Most Closings. Frank A. Hornstein 302-604-4746...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes subdivision back on Sussex P&Z agenda

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to review and possibly re-vote on the Coral Lakes subdivision application during its Thursday, June 23 meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. At its March 10 meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

State pension retirees shouldn’t be penalized for helping

A drive around Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey Beach will reveal a plethora of businesses seeking workers. Help wanted signs are as ubiquitous as license plates from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Many of these postings appeal to retirees who may want to supplement their income. Those who are the...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sen. Dave Wilson to run for re-election

Sen. David L. Wilson filed re-election June 21. In a press release, Wilson said he is seeking re-election to help the constituents of the 18th Senatorial District resolve issues and problems affecting their personal lives and those of their families. He also promises to continue to bring common-sense government to Legislative Hall in Dover.
DOVER, DE
oceancity.com

Summer 2022 Off to More Normal Start

For the past few summers, no headline about the beginning of Ocean City’s summer season has seemed normal. However, 2022 is off to a mostly routine start, signaling a return to pre-pandemic norms in the town dominated by summer tourism. From pandemic closures and forever evolving restrictions in 2020...
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Football all-star games are struggling for players and fans

Father’s Day 5K - The 32nd annual Father’s Day 5K was run in Rehoboth Sunday morning with 252 finishers. Dylan Smiley blew the field away like a porpoise in a no-wake zone with a blistering time of 15:49. Alyssa Brinsky, 20, of Middletown was the first woman in 19:31. Bennett Brumbley, 14, ran 19:23, then went back out onto the course to escort his father Kevin, 43, to the finish line in 40:19, then went back out again to escort Magic Jack Noel, 83, who finished in 53:50. Bennett later followed me to my car to see if I needed help carrying my blue chair.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
attractionmag.com

Bridge Controversy Confronts Kent Island

Do we even need a new bridge? If so, where should it go? Who should pay to build and maintain it? Who really benefits? Could a resolution be reached that would eliminate future bridge disputes? These questions were at the heart of a dispute between Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties almost 150 years ago.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

BBB award honors Mercantile Processing of Frankford

The Better Business Bureau Serving Delaware recognized companies in May for their outstanding commitment to trust and integrity. These awards recognize organizations that demonstrate a solid commitment to doing things right, not only in their companies, but within their entire industry and community. A Sussex County-based company, Mercantile Processing Inc.,...
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Realtors collect donations for Food Bank

Real estate professionals in Delaware came together during the 2022 National Realtor Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 also were contributed to the food bank. The Sussex County Association of Realtors, Kent County Association of Realtors...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

