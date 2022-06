Local Sources- Secretary of State candidate, Jeff Maurer, welcomes the other candidates who will be running for the Indiana office. “I congratulate Republican Diego Morales and Democrat Destiny Scott Wells for joining me in the race,” Maurer said. The Republican and Democratic parties held nominating conventions for state offices over the weekend. Their candidates for federal and local offices were selected in taxpayer funded primary elections earlier this year.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO