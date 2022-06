Soles for Christ is looking for additional shoe donations as the program expands to include students in two more Missouri counties this year, Clinton and DeKalb. Last year the program, which is run through AFL-CIO Community Services, gave out 778 pairs of shoes, which is less than what’s normally distributed. Typically about 1,200 pairs are given to students in Buchanan and Andrew counties in Missouri and Doniphan County, Kansas.

