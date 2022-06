Bonita S. Myers Sitzman, 77, of Adyeville, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Bonnie was born in Cincinnati, OH, on July 11, 1944, to Herman and Lucille (Dotterweich) Van Winkle, who preceded her in death. She was a 1962 graduate of Bristow High School. She married Elvin L. Myers on February 14, 1983, and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2008 after 25 years of marriage. She later married William “Bill” Sitzman on July 1, 2016, who died on March 1, 2019.

FERDINAND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO