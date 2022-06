During the 2020/21 season then-manager Carlo Ancelotti gradually recognized an intrinsic vulnerability in the Everton defence and adjusted the playing style of the team in order to compensate. Rafa Benitez, a more naturally pragmatic operator set up in a mid-low block with a counterattacking philosophy, which helped to shield deficiencies - at least until injuries started piling up. The Blues have neglected refreshing at centre back for some time and it is really at a point where it cannot be ignored any longer. The last major recruit in this area was Ben Godfrey two years ago and before that, Yerry Mina back in 2018. Both, for differing reasons, were unable to provide a stout defensive shield for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford last season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO