Ellsworth, MI

Ellsworth Pig Roast & Fireworks

northernexpress.com
 4 days ago

Featuring family-oriented activities, a parade,...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City

Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
northernexpress.com

Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI
northernexpress.com

Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
Ellsworth, MI
northernexpress.com

PAIRING - Featuring the Work of Maureen Gray & Daniel Heron

Celebrating the stories & meaning found in abstract expressionism. Sculptor Maureen Gray allows line, form & curve to tell the story in steel & stone. Painter Daniel Heron blends color, texture & form to express himself on canvas. An outdoor reception will be held on Sat., June 18 from 3-5pm. Works will be on display in the Cottage Gallery through July 9. Open 10am-5pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Since the title track of his debut album "The Way It Is" topped the charts on BBC Radio One, three-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby has sold 11 million albums. Join Hornsby & his current band, The Noisemakers, for an evening of classic hits that span rock, pop, bluegrass, & jazz.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
northernexpress.com

Candidate Forum

Candidates for the 37th State Senate race, the 107th State House race, Emmet County Commission, & Charlevoix County Commission races have been invited. The Meet and Greet will begin at 5:30pm, & the forum will begin at 6:30pm.
PETOSKEY, MI
traverseticker.com

New Federal, State Funding Could Finally Bring Ann Arbor-Traverse City Train To Fruition

The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

