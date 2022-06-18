Ellsworth Pig Roast & Fireworks

Unless you're vegan or vegetarian you probably love eating a nice, big, juicy piece of meat. Hamburgers, hotdogs, chicken, and ribs are all so good! But the best piece of the world is a medium-rare steak. We're lucky in Michigan to have some amazing steakhouses and this one has been...
Celebrating the stories & meaning found in abstract expressionism. Sculptor Maureen Gray allows line, form & curve to tell the story in steel & stone. Painter Daniel Heron blends color, texture & form to express himself on canvas. An outdoor reception will be held on Sat., June 18 from 3-5pm. Works will be on display in the Cottage Gallery through July 9. Open 10am-5pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after a stolen camper and generator were found in northern Michigan. Last month, a man contacted Michigan State Police after his camper was stolen from a property on Woodstream Trail in Hanover Township. The man told police the used camper was missing a few days after he bought it.
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Since the title track of his debut album "The Way It Is" topped the charts on BBC Radio One, three-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby has sold 11 million albums. Join Hornsby & his current band, The Noisemakers, for an evening of classic hits that span rock, pop, bluegrass, & jazz.
Michigan Works!, the state’s workforce development program, could feel a devastating impact if a federal rule proposal goes through. Since 1998 Michigan’s workforce development system has been operating locally. That means agencies right in your community are helping job seekers and employers. “We live here, we work here...
Candidates for the 37th State Senate race, the 107th State House race, Emmet County Commission, & Charlevoix County Commission races have been invited. The Meet and Greet will begin at 5:30pm, & the forum will begin at 6:30pm.
KALKASKA, MI – A 79-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he hit a tree blocking the road he was riding on in Northern Michigan. Police say Howard Wesley Leach of Fife Lake was riding a 3-wheeled motorcycle westbound on Ingersoll Road in Kalkaska County’s Springfield Township at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday.
The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.
Comments / 0