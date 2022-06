INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Monday he is glad to defend the law that bans transgender girls from competing in girls school sports. "It is called Hoosier common sense," said Rokita in a statement. "Biological males have certain physiological advantages that make it unfair to allow them to compete for spots on girls sports teams. The law passed by the Indiana General Assembly simply acknowledges that science and protects the integrity of girls sports in K-12 schools."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO