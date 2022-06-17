ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brillion, WI

High mileage: Brillion students build vehicle

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA complete version of this story appeared in the June 16, 2022 print edition of The Brillion News. It was as rewarding of an experience for Tanner Behnke as he has had in teaching, he said. Eight Brillion High School students worked for months on building a vehicle and...

wisfarmer.com

State-of-the-art feed and grain manufacturing slated for Waupun

United Cooperative announced construction of its new multi-million dollar state-of-the-art feed, grain and soybean processing plant in Waupun is slated to begin this year. The multi-structural manufacturing facility will be located on a 67-acre parcel in Waupun's industrial park on the city's southwest side which has access to the rail line and Highways 151, 26 and 49.
WAUPUN, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Be Bear-Aware: Two Bear Sightings in SW Sheboygan County

Keep an eye on your picnic baskets, and garbage cans, for that matter. Two black bear sightings were recorded in video in far southwest Sheboygan County late last week. One was captured on cell phone video in a farm field in Beechwood, while the second sighting was reported in Parnell.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular Outagamie County bar and banquet hall closing for good

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Some Seymour residents still didn’t have power into Sunday

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Electricity is something we may take for granted until the power goes out. In Seymour, some residents have been without power since that storm hit on Wednesday evening. “Lots of grilling out, lots of camping out, no power, no flashlights, no phone service so lots of board games and card games […]
SEYMOUR, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Wiese named new principal in Reedsville

REEDSVILLE – Melissa Wiese was named Reedsville junior/high school principal on Monday night following the school board's approval. Wiese has been with the district since 2006 and has been a business education instructor. She has also been involved with Reedsville Future Business Leaders of America, among other extracurricular clubs and school activities.
REEDSVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

I-43 crash in Manitowoc County cleared, all lanes reopen

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has provided an update on the crash in Manitowoc County on I-43 at Mile Marker 158. According to WisDOT, the crash that happened around 6:10 p.m. is cleared and all lanes are now open to motorists. The crash took...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that a new Rustic Road guide is available. The guide features 123 backroad trips through Wisconsin scenery. The newest route, Rustic Road 123, is northwest Winnebago County along Pioneer and Medina Junction roads. The route...
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop slightly

CHICAGO — Gas prices fall in Northeast Wisconsin for the first time in weeks. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $4.71 per gallon, a decrease of four cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped six cents to $4.73. The national average fell...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Right lane back open on I-43 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin traffic seems to be back to normal on I-43 at Atkinson Drive, as seen off the 511 website. No reports of what the holdup was have been confirmed by local police. Local 5 will update this article when more information is released. Original:...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Outagamie Co. lanes back open on I-41 after crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports lanes on I-41 are back open going north at Meade St. It said the crash is cleared and gave no other updates. Original: Outagamie Co. crash impacts I-41 traffic. MONDAY 6/20/2022 6:04 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Vehicle Crashes into De Pere Home, One Man is Dead

One man is dead following a crash in De Pere over the weekend. An unidentified 65-year-old man was traveling west on Ridgeway Drive near Oconto Place Saturday evening when he left the roadway, crashed through a basketball post, into a car, and both cars ended up in the garage. As...
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Local Businesses Forced to Toss Inventory Due to Power Outages

FREEDOM, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Many business owners in Freedom had to throw away their food and buy all new product from the recent power outage. “All the perishable products, meat produce, deli, bakery, frozen, dairy are no good after they lapse their period of time,” said Freedom Foods Owner Larry Westenberg.
FREEDOM, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Bank Robber Teaches You How to Get Caught, Bank Robbery 101

We can all learn a lot from this Wisconsin bank robber. Like how to get caught, how to get caught red handed, and how to get caught because your an idiot. WBAY. Not being a bank robber, I'm guessing having EVERY step of your plan figured out is probably a good thing. What are you going to wear to hide your identity, a weapon, your getaway vehicle.
GREEN BAY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/19/22 Kewaskum Man Injured In Rollover Accident

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Campbellsport Ambulance and Fire responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on US Highway 45, south of State Highway 67 in the Town of Auburn just before 9:30 Saturday night. An investigation determined the 39-year-old Kewaskum man driving the vehicle south on US Highway 45 lost control, went left of center and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its wheels. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated. Flight for Life flew him to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. Assisting at the scene were Eden Fire Department and First responders, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, Campbellsport Police Department, the State Patrol and DNR.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI

