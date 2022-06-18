Secure your load

In the Shoreline School District Flagship newsletter mailing to homes in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park this week, there is an error on the calendar on the inside back page. It incorrectly shows Wednesday, February 1, 2023, as an early release day. However, due to the staff work day on...
Echo Lake Work Party, Saturday, June 25, 2022, 10am- 1pm - Volunteers welcome!. Our Echo Lake Otter is very pleased with the work done so far to restore native plants along his shoreline. She says "Please come volunteer! Native plants help keep the lake water clean and give me nice...
Could your family use help with school supplies for next year?. While the Back to School event will not be held this summer, students can still get help with school supplies!. Each school will have donated supplies for students whose families are experiencing financial hardship, which will be distributed to families before school starts. Email your school’s Family Advocate to express interest in receiving supplies, and they will be in touch right before the school year starts. Family Advocate contact information.
The Town of Woodway recently held a two-hour question and answer session, open to all residents. One of the topics was Communications. Mayor Mike Quinn reports that "We were asked whether we could expand our two-way communication methods, including implementation of a website-based question and answer forum." "While this sounds...
Join with neighbors and friends to celebrate summer, for a weekly Yoga in the Park, Summer Stretch Series at Pfingst Animal Acres Park!. Saturday mornings July 9 through August 13, 9:00am – 10:00am. Each week will feature a different local instructor teaching a different style of yoga! All classes...
The Herald newspaper, out of Everett in Snohomish county, named its 2022 All-Area high school softball teams. Named to the Second Team was Shorewood Senior, pitcher Rebecca Carson. Carson posted a 2.38 ERA in 112 innings pitched during the regular season, while totaling 130 strikeouts and just 15 walks. She...
After a two year Covid shutdown, Mill Creek Garden Club is back with its 6th Annual Mill Creek Garden Tour and Artisan Market 2022, scheduled for Saturday, July 23, 2022. Tour five amazing gardens with an artisan selling wares in each garden! The Five Featured gardens are open 11am – 4pm.
SPOKANE, Wash. (June 20, 2022) - The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 8, 2022. These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE(S), HONORS...
Comments / 0