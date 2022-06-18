ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Secure your load

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington State Patrol has been conducting emphasis patrols for...

shorelineareanews.com

Attn: Shoreline Schools families - error in calendar

In the Shoreline School District Flagship newsletter mailing to homes in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park this week, there is an error on the calendar on the inside back page. It incorrectly shows Wednesday, February 1, 2023, as an early release day. However, due to the staff work day on...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Echo Lake Work Party, Saturday, June 25th

Echo Lake Work Party, Saturday, June 25, 2022, 10am- 1pm - Volunteers welcome!. Our Echo Lake Otter is very pleased with the work done so far to restore native plants along his shoreline. She says "Please come volunteer! Native plants help keep the lake water clean and give me nice...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Help with school supplies for next year

Could your family use help with school supplies for next year?. While the Back to School event will not be held this summer, students can still get help with school supplies!. Each school will have donated supplies for students whose families are experiencing financial hardship, which will be distributed to families before school starts. Email your school’s Family Advocate to express interest in receiving supplies, and they will be in touch right before the school year starts. Family Advocate contact information.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

FREE Yoga Summer Stretch Series in Lake Forest Park

Join with neighbors and friends to celebrate summer, for a weekly Yoga in the Park, Summer Stretch Series at Pfingst Animal Acres Park!. Saturday mornings July 9 through August 13, 9:00am – 10:00am. Each week will feature a different local instructor teaching a different style of yoga! All classes...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shorewood senior named to The Herald's 2022 All-Area high school softball team

The Herald newspaper, out of Everett in Snohomish county, named its 2022 All-Area high school softball teams. Named to the Second Team was Shorewood Senior, pitcher Rebecca Carson. Carson posted a 2.38 ERA in 112 innings pitched during the regular season, while totaling 130 strikeouts and just 15 walks. She...
EVERETT, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Local students graduate from Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash. (June 20, 2022) - The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 8, 2022. These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE(S), HONORS...
SPOKANE, WA

