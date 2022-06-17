ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Turn Up the Volume: Where Husky Stadium Ranks Among College Football’s Loudest

fanrecap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs far as being No. 1 these days in college football, Georgia is the defending champion. Texas A&M won the recruiting...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uwdawgpound.com

Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host An Important 4 Star Visitor & Other Notes

Happy Sunday, and Father’s Day to all you dads out there. The Husky football program had 1 official visitor this weekend on campus and it was a big one. 4 star tight end Jackson Bowers from Mountain View HS, AZ headed up to Seattle this weekend. Rated as the 13th best tight end in the country, Bowers is a huge target for the Huskies (both literally and figuratively). Listed at 6’5” and around 225 pounds, Bowers is a prototypical tight end who has excellent athletic ability, and the physicality to open a running lane blocking on the edge. The Huskies are battling BYU, Alabama, and Arizona for his commitment it looks like. The Huskies will likely lose at least 1 tight after the 2022 season and adding one will be very important to help balance classes and make sure there is good depth. Bowers has the ability to play right away if he were to commit to UW.
SEATTLE, WA
Toni Koraza

What will Washington State look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

Washington State may be affected by consistent sea-level rise in the next few decades. The city of Seattle sits comfortably above sea level by 53 meters. But the Washington coast could see an additional six inches of sea level rising by 2050. By 2100, Washington State could experience around athree-foot rise. This rise could wreak havoc on the coastal cities along the Pacific ocean.
WASHINGTON STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chris Daniels Leaving KING 5 in Seattle?

Seattle is abuzz with a rumor that one of its longtime anchors is leaving KING 5. Chris Daniels has been responsible for some of Emerald City’s ground-breaking coverage for decades, especially Seattle sports. So rumors of Chris Daniels leaving KING 5 are gaining traction on social media. Is Chris Daniels leaving the NBC affiliate or retiring from broadcasting altogether? Where is he going next? KING 5 viewers can rest easy as there’s no change in its anchor lineup.
KUOW

Surge in homes powered by the sun, but do your homework so you don't get burned

Solar power installations on home rooftops are surging in Oregon and Washington state. Alongside, you may have noticed an uptick in ads pitching rooftop solar, or even gotten an in-person solicitation. Some of the sales pitches contain dubious or potentially misleading claims. And now, consumer watchdogs are urging homeowners to do their homework before signing any contract.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Oregon State
Local
Washington College Sports
timesnewsexpress.com

This Seattle startup aims to simplify investing in single-family rental properties

A husband-and-wife duo and tech veteran are jumping into the crowded space of real estate investing with a startup that aims to simplify identifying and managing single-family rental properties. The Seattle-based company called Havium provides two services: Its software component scours real estate offerings for lucrative investment opportunities in a...
SEATTLE, WA
theplanetD

Best Hikes in Mount Rainier National Park

Sitting at over 14,000 feet tall, and seen from the skyline of Seattle, Washington, is the phenomenal Mount Rainier. This active volcano is the main attraction at the national park, which has over 250 miles of trails to explore. Between the epic mountainous views, wildflower-filled meadows, and roaming wildlife, you...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Husky Stadium#Recruiting#American Football#Texas A M
The Stranger

Slog AM: Texas GOP Lashes Out at Gays with Support from Verizon, Long-Lost Wicked Witch Located, and Why Are Seattle Streets so Deadly?

The Texas GOP has officially declared homosexuality an “abnormal lifestyle choice.” Delegates voted to approve particularly homophobic elements in the party platform this weekend, including an endorsement of abusive ex-gay therapy. None of it would have been possible without help from the Texas GOP’s major donors: Verizon, Anheuser Busch, AT&T, and more.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Disneyland
97.5 KISS FM

The Truth About Seattle’s Real Fake News – The Needling

The Needling is a satirical news-site that bills itself as “Seattle’s only real fake news.” Since its creation just over three years ago, comparisons have been drawn to The Onion, and Almost Live!, which was Seattle’s answer to Saturday Night Live back in the day. The Needling boasts a follower count of nearly 50,000 on Instagram alone.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Scene on the Sound: Big cruise ship

Cruise ships have resumed sailings from Seattle, in spite of continuing COVID-19. This multi-decked behemoth sailed by on Friday, June 17, 2022.
shorelineareanews.com

Scene on the Sound: Standing in the middle of Puget Sound

Barbara Twaddell said it best: "I felt like I was standing in the middle of Puget Sound." She was at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and sent a picture to prove it!. Richmond Beach was a good spot for seagulls to fish - shallow water and not a lot of people.
EDMONDS, WA
US News and World Report

Man Killed in Seattle Shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports police became aware of the shooting in the early hours of Monday when a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. reported someone had been shot at an encampment in West Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy