Turn Up the Volume: Where Husky Stadium Ranks Among College Football’s Loudest

Happy Sunday, and Father’s Day to all you dads out there. The Husky football program had 1 official visitor this weekend on campus and it was a big one. 4 star tight end Jackson Bowers from Mountain View HS, AZ headed up to Seattle this weekend. Rated as the 13th best tight end in the country, Bowers is a huge target for the Huskies (both literally and figuratively). Listed at 6’5” and around 225 pounds, Bowers is a prototypical tight end who has excellent athletic ability, and the physicality to open a running lane blocking on the edge. The Huskies are battling BYU, Alabama, and Arizona for his commitment it looks like. The Huskies will likely lose at least 1 tight after the 2022 season and adding one will be very important to help balance classes and make sure there is good depth. Bowers has the ability to play right away if he were to commit to UW.

