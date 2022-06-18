ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Mike’s window world is only limited by his stamina

By Rod Boam
cachevalleydaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESTON – Mike Bartholomew is the owner and operator of Mike’s Express Services. He supports his family of four by cleaning windows. He also shovels snow, mows, trims lawns and offers other services on the side. In other words, he does what he can to work and make sure his family’s...

cachevalleydaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
campsnearme.art

Camping Near Causey Reservoir Utah

Bekijk hotelprijzen en aanbiedingen. See Location on the Map. Causey Reservoir Fishing Utah Lakes And Reservoirs Utah Lakes Utah Fishing Salt Lake County. Reserveer online laagste prijzen. Camping near causey reservoir utah. In early Spring the put-in is a simple park and paddle. Forest Service Wasatch-Cache National ForestThe Forest Service...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing Idaho teen may be in Utah: Police

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – Police are searching for an Idaho teen who has reportedly been missing since June 16. Halle “Snow” Smith, 16, is considered missing and endangered according to the Rexburg Police Department. Police are also searching for 19-year-old Joshua Benson, who Smith was last seen with. Benson is driving a signed stolen maroon […]
REXBURG, ID
cachevalleydaily.com

Bear safety tips while in the mountains

LOGAN — As summer officially begins, many people are heading to the mountains to enjoy fishing, hiking, picnicking, and camping in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Summertime also means that bears are on the move. There have been recent sightings of black bears near Tony Grove Lake and Franklin Basin.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Preston, ID
Local
Idaho Business
City
Downey, ID
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
City
Lewiston, ID
Herald-Journal

Idaho driver crashes into river at Logan Canyon, authorities say

An 18-year-old piloted a pickup into the Logan River while driving in Logan Canyon on Monday morning, authorities say. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the Bloomington woman was driving northbound in the canyon when she failed to effectively navigate a turn. She drove onto the shoulder, over-corrected twice and drove upright in the river, Brenchley said.
LOGAN, UT
utahstories.com

The Great Cache Valley Ghost Tour

I moved to Logan Utah in July of 2021. I hadn’t spent a great deal of time in Logan before moving, so I wasn’t overly familiar with the city or Cache Valley. All I knew was based upon assumption. The first three things that came to my mind when thinking about the city were farms, livestock, and Utah State University ― the latter being the reason for my move to the area ― because I had been accepted into the USU Folklore Masters Program. I have since fallen in love with Cache Valley, and I’m even considering staying after I finish my graduate schooling.
kvnutalk

Truck rolls into Logan River near Wood Camp – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Police and paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover Monday morning in Logan Canyon, US-89. The crash occurred near Wood Camp around 8:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a Dodge Dakota was travelling near milepost 472, when it went off the road and into the Logan River. Passing motorists rushed to help the occupant out of the truck.
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden PD searching for escaped juvenile

OGDEN, Utah, June 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile inmate who has absconded from the Mill Creek Youth Center was still at large late Monday night. The youthful offender went missing from the juvenile jail at 790 W. 12th street shortly after 7 p.m., reported by staffers at the facility.
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Mike S Express Services#West Side High School
kslnewsradio.com

Thunderstorm Warning issued northeast of Salt Lake

DAVIS AND WEBER COUNTY, Utah – The National Weather Service put out a Thunderstorm Warning northeast of the Great Salt Lake. Cities affected include Ogden, North Haven, Penrose, Tremonton and Perry. The storm supposedly has winds upwards of 70 MPH. There is also the possibility of hail, up to...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Davis, Tooele, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Box Elder; Davis; Tooele; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Weber County in northern Utah South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Western Davis County in northern Utah North central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 345 PM MDT * At 300 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southwest of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, or 51 miles northwest of Grantsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Utah Test and Training Range North, Gunnison Island, Hat Island and Lakeside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy