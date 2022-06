HOUSTON -- José Abreu had nothing but strong support for Tony La Russa when asked prior to the White Sox game Sunday night about recent criticism aimed at his manager. “It’s easy to blame the manager when things aren’t going right, but at the end of the day, it’s on us,” said Abreu, through interpreter Billy Russo, during a 17-minute session with the media before the White Sox faced the Astros. “We are the ones who are performing on the field. The responsibility has to be on us. It’s easy to say whatever you want to say, or the critics will say whatever about the manager.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO