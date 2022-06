JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Hedberg Public Library in Janesville put on a display Monday to mark the start of National Pollinator Week. Organizers hope the display will teach people more about bees and their role in the food chain. While native bees are some of the most helpful pollinators, they’re some of the least understood, and declining bee populations can have substantial effects.

