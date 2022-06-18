ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Optimizing plant density and balancing NPK inputs in combination with innovative fertilizer product for sustainable maize production in North China Plain

By Tesema Feyissa
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcessive NPK inputs but low grain yield and high environmental impact are common issues in maize production in North China Plain (NCP). The objective of our study was to test whether a combined strategy of optimizing plant density, balancing NPK input, and innovating one-time fertilizer products could achieve a more sustainable...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
