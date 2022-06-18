ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Childhood temperament and adulthood personality differentially predict life outcomes

By Amanda J. Wright
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebate has long surrounded whether temperament and personality are distinct sets of individual differences or are rather two sides of the same coin. To the extent that there are differences, it could indicate important developmental insights concerning the mechanisms responsible for linking traits with outcomes. One way to test this is...

Death anxiety as mediator of relationship between renunciation of desire and mental health as predicted by Nonself Theory

In the present paper, we report two studies examining the relationships among renunciation of desires, death anxiety, and mental health. In the first study, we constructed the Desire Questionnaire (DQ), which measures success in renouncing certain desire. The DQ has satisfactory psychometric properties. In the second study, 501 adults from a Chinese society ranging in age from 17 to 84Â years (M"‰="‰35.58, SD"‰="‰14.76) completed the DQ, the Death Anxiety Scale (DAS), and the Chinese Health Questionnaire (CHQ), which measures mental health and the presence of psychiatric symptoms. As predicted, DQ had significant negative correlations with both DAS (p"‰<"‰0.05) and CHQ (p"‰<"‰0.01). DAS had a significant positive correlation with CHQ (p"‰<"‰0.01). In the linear mediation model, DAS was found to partially mediate the relationship between DQ and CHQ (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.18, p"‰<"‰0.001). These results suggest that the negative effect of poor control of desires on mental health can be partially accounted for by death anxiety. These findings imply that training in eliminating desires can be a successful strategy to improve mental health. These results also support the Nonself Theory as a theory of death anxiety and show its relevance to the relationship between nonself and mental health.
How Childhood Shame Can Affect Our Adult Relationships

Shame may originate in childhood from witnessing domestic abuse, being bullied or rejected by peers, or childhood neglect or abuse. In a person's adult life, shame can manifest as feelings of emptiness or narcissistic adaptations. Narcissistic romantic relationships can negatively reinforce our feelings of internalized shame. There are key differences...
7 Signs of Antisocial Personality Disorder

Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) is a socially destructive Cluster B personality disorder. Individuals with ASPD manipulate others to get what they want. ASPD cannot be diagnosed until age 18; the symptoms may begin to lessen after age 40. Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) affects approximately .2% to just over 3% of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personality Test#Predictive Validity#Personality Type#Personality Traits#Predictability#Bayesian
What Does Emotional Medical Trauma Look Like?

Medical trauma includes emotional and physiological reactions to medical conditions and care. Medical trauma causes a significant amount of distress and may interfere with medical care or daily life. Treatments such as cognitive-behavioral therapy or trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy can be helpful for medical trauma. “My son refused to lift...
A New Form of Therapy for Autistic Individuals Can Improve Overall Well-Being

Evaluating a new method of therapy for autistic individuals. The use of Acceptance Commitment Therapy (ACT) for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder was evaluated in a Ph.D. thesis at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The findings suggest that the therapy may be used in both a school setting and psychiatric outpatient care and that it can influence factors like perceived stress and much more.
Emetophobia

Emetophobia — the fear of vomiting — is a specific phobia. It can also be a symptom of another anxiety disorder or OCD. Most people find vomiting unpleasant, though typically the discomfort rises quickly and passes just as fast. But for some people, the fear of vomiting can become a phobia that affects your ability to function. It’s especially common in children and adolescents.
Avoidant Personality Disorder vs. Social Anxiety: What’s the Difference?

From the outside, social anxiety and avoidant personality disorder can look alike. But these conditions are distinct and often have different roots. Ever been craving connection but you can’t bring yourself to go to a party where you barely know anyone? Social situations can be uncomfortable for anyone. But for some, it can be such a difficult situation that most invitations are met with a firm “no.”
4 Common Tactics of Psychological Manipulators

Narcissists and manipulators use many of the same techniques to gain control of their victims. Psychological manipulation usually begins with minor boundary violations that gradually escalate. Recognizing manipulation tactics is the first step to intervening. Psychological manipulation is a prevalent tool used by individuals with narcissistic tendencies. Its power lies...
How Emotional Baggage Is Functional, Then Dysfunctional

Emotional baggage may have served a protective purpose in your childhood. Emotional baggage can range from mild dysfunction to severe mental illness. Common types of emotional baggage include low self-esteem, perfectionism, fear of failure, fear of intimacy, and self-criticism. Emotional baggage may prevent you from responding to your life as...
Rethinking Why Schools Exist

Tools exist to identify and treat at-risk students in schools, but there is a lack of motivation to urgently implement them. The school system developed in a time of information scarcity, which no longer exists. The demands of the modern world require us to reimagine schools as primarily incubators of...
4 Strategies to Manage a Narcissistic Partner

Managing your narcissistic partner is an active process. Being clear about who you are, having a voice, knowing your limits, and setting boundaries can help you manage a narcissistic partner. If you are being emotionally abused it is time to strongly consider moving on. The DSM describes narcissistic personality disorder...
The Psychology of Feeling Unloved

Going back to the work of Abraham Maslow, behavioral scientists have found lots of evidence for the importance of love in one's life. Feeling unloved is, just as Maslow suggested, a wretched feeling that stunts growth and happiness. Finding love, which comes in all kinds of varieties, is, without question,...
Research finds that social isolation is directly associated with later dementia

Social isolation is linked to lower brain volume in areas related to cognition and a higher risk of dementia, according to research published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The study found that social isolation was linked to a 26% increased risk of dementia, separately from risk factors like depression and loneliness.
