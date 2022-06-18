Childhood temperament and adulthood personality differentially predict life outcomes

In the present paper, we report two studies examining the relationships among renunciation of desires, death anxiety, and mental health. In the first study, we constructed the Desire Questionnaire (DQ), which measures success in renouncing certain desire. The DQ has satisfactory psychometric properties. In the second study, 501 adults from a Chinese society ranging in age from 17 to 84Â years (M"‰="‰35.58, SD"‰="‰14.76) completed the DQ, the Death Anxiety Scale (DAS), and the Chinese Health Questionnaire (CHQ), which measures mental health and the presence of psychiatric symptoms. As predicted, DQ had significant negative correlations with both DAS (p"‰<"‰0.05) and CHQ (p"‰<"‰0.01). DAS had a significant positive correlation with CHQ (p"‰<"‰0.01). In the linear mediation model, DAS was found to partially mediate the relationship between DQ and CHQ (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.18, p"‰<"‰0.001). These results suggest that the negative effect of poor control of desires on mental health can be partially accounted for by death anxiety. These findings imply that training in eliminating desires can be a successful strategy to improve mental health. These results also support the Nonself Theory as a theory of death anxiety and show its relevance to the relationship between nonself and mental health.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO