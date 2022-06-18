ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Efficacy and safety of radiofrequency ablation versus parathyroidectomy for secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients: a single-center retrospective study

By Mian Ren
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe compared the efficacy and safety of ultrasound (US)-guided radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and parathyroidectomy (PTX) for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT). In this single-center retrospective study, we divided patients into PTX (n"‰="‰53) and RFA (n"‰="‰47) groups. The primary outcome was the proportion of patients who achieved the target intact parathyroid...

Nature.com

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation in patients with bicuspid valve morphology: a roadmap towards standardization

Indications for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) have expanded in many countries to include patients with aortic stenosis who are at low surgical risk, and a similar expansion to this cohort is anticipated elsewhere in the world, together with an increase in the proportion of patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) morphology as the age of the patients being treated decreases. To date, patients with BAV have been excluded from major randomized trials of TAVI owing to anatomical considerations. As a consequence, BAV has been a relative contraindication to the use of TAVI in international guidelines. Although clinical experience and observational data are accumulating, BAV presents numerous anatomical challenges for successful TAVI, despite advances in device design. Furthermore, in those with BAV, substantial geographical variation exists in patient characteristics, clinical approach and procedural strategy. Therefore, in this Roadmap article, we summarize the existing evidence and provide consensus recommendations from an international group of experts on the application of TAVI in patients with BAV in advance of the anticipated growth in the use of this procedure in this challenging cohort of patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Increasing trend of radiographic features of knee osteoarthritis in rheumatoid arthritis patients before total knee arthroplasty

To investigate the trend and factors related to the occurrence of osteoarthritis (OA)-like features on knee radiographs of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in the recent decades. To classify antero-posterior knee radiographs into 'RA' and 'OA-like RA' groups, a deep learning model was developed by training the network using knee radiographs of end-stage arthropathy in RA patients obtained during 2002"“2005 and in primary OA patients obtained during 2007"“2009. We used this model to categorize 796 knee radiographs, which were recorded in RA patients before TKA during 2006"“2020, into 'OA-like RA' and 'RA' groups. The annual ratio of 'OA-like RA' was investigated. Moreover, univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to identify the factors associated with the classification as OA-like RA using clinical data from 240 patients. The percentage of 'OA-like RA' had significant increasing trend from 20.9% in 2006 to 67.7% in 2020. Higher body mass index, use of biologics, and lower level of C-reactive protein were identified as independent factors for 'OA-like RA'. An increasing trend of knee radiographs with OA-like features was observed in RA patients in the recent decades, which might be attributed to recent advances in pharmacotherapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Vox

Meta is getting data about you from some surprising places

You can’t see them, but Meta’s trackers are embedded in millions of websites all over the internet, collecting data about where you go and what you do and sending it back to Meta. A recent investigation shows that those trackers are on sites that even the most cynical among us might expect to be off-limits: those belonging to hospitals, including patient portals that are supposed to be protected by health privacy laws.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Identification of early neurodegenerative pathways in progressive multiple sclerosis

Progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) is characterized by unrelenting neurodegeneration, which causes cumulative disability and is refractory to current treatments. Drug development to prevent disease progression is an urgent clinical need yet is constrained by an incomplete understanding of its complex pathogenesis. Using spatial transcriptomics and proteomics on fresh-frozen human MS brain tissue, we identified multicellular mechanisms of progressive MS pathogenesis and traced their origin in relation to spatially distributed stages of neurodegeneration. By resolving ligand"“receptor interactions in local microenvironments, we discovered defunct trophic and anti-inflammatory intercellular communications within areas of early neuronal decline. Proteins associated with neuronal damage in patient samples showed mechanistic concordance with published in vivo knockdown and central nervous system (CNS) disease models, supporting their causal role and value as potential therapeutic targets in progressive MS. Our findings provide a new framework for drug development strategies, rooted in an understanding of the complex cellular and signaling dynamics in human diseased tissue that facilitate this debilitating disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The computational age"at"death estimation from 3D surface models of the adult pubic symphysis using data mining methods

Age-at-death estimation of adult skeletal remains is a key part of biological profile estimation, yet it remains problematic for several reasons. One of them may be the subjective nature of the evaluation of age-related changes, or the fact that the human eye is unable to detect all the relevant surface changes. We have several aims: (1) to validate already existing computer models for age estimation; (2) to propose our own expert system based on computational approaches to eliminate the factor of subjectivity and to use the full potential of surface changes on an articulation area; and (3) to determine what age range the pubic symphysis is useful for age estimation. A sample of 483 3D representations of the pubic symphyseal surfaces from the ossa coxae of adult individuals coming from four European (two from Portugal, one from Switzerland and Greece) and one Asian (Thailand) identified skeletal collections was used. A validation of published algorithms showed very high error in our dataset-the Mean Absolute Error (MAE) ranged from 16.2 and 25.1Â years. Two completely new approaches were proposed in this paper: SASS (Simple Automated Symphyseal Surface-based) and AANNESS (Advanced Automated Neural Network-grounded Extended Symphyseal Surface-based), whose MAE values are 11.7 and 10.6Â years, respectively. Lastly, it was demonstrated that our models could estimate the age-at-death using the pubic symphysis over the entire adult age range. The proposed models offer objective age estimates with low estimation error (compared to traditional visual methods) and are able to estimate age using the pubic symphysis across the entire adult age range.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detection and characterization of latency stage of EBV and histopathological analysis of prostatic adenocarcinoma tissues

The pathophysiology of prostate cancer involves both genetic and acquired factors, including pathogens, such as viruses. A limited number of studies have shown the presence of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in prostate cancer tissues. However, there is a dearth of data exploring EBV latency profile in prostate cancer, and the relationship of EBV with histopathological features of prostate cancer. In this study, prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) samples were screened for the presence of EBV, followed by the characterization of the EBV latency profile and analysis of histopathological parameters in EBV-positive and EBV-negative groups. A conventional PCR strategy was employed using virus-specific primers to screen EBV in 99 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) prostate cancer and 33 BPH samples received for histopathological analysis during the years 2019"“2020. Subsequently, cDNA samples were used in a qPCR array to analyze the expression of EBV latency-associated genes to map the latency profile EBV maintains in the samples. Finally, statistical analyses were performed to determine the correlation between EBV and several histopathological features of the samples. EBV was detected in 39% of prostate cancer and 24% of BPH samples. The histopathological analysis of prostate cancer samples identified all samples as prostatic adenocarcinoma of acinar type, while statistical analyses revealed EBV-positive samples to exhibit significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) Gleason major and total Gleason scores as compared to EBV-negative samples. In the EBV-positive samples, variable expression patterns of latency-associated genes were observed, where most of the samples exhibited EBV latency II/III-like profiles in prostate cancer, while latency-II-like profiles in BPH samples. This study suggests a high prevalence of EBV in prostate samples, where EBV exhibited latency II/III-like profiles. Furthermore, EBV-positive samples exhibited a higher Gleason score suggesting a possible link between EBV and the onset/progression of prostate cancers. However, future functional studies are required to understand the role of the EBV gene expression profile in the onset/progression of prostate cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Android Central

Best cell phone plans 2022

A smartphone is only as good as the network connecting it. These are the best cell phone plans to make sure you can make the most out of your phone; whether you're looking for ultimate 5G speeds, or just to get the whole family connected without breaking the bank.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Time-series analysis of blood pressure changes after the guideline update in 2019 and the coronavirus disease pandemic in 2020 using Japanese longitudinal data

We assessed blood pressure (BP) changes during fiscal years (April to March of the following year) 2015"“2020 to clarify the effect of the state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020. We then considered BP in 2019 separately, as the Japanese hypertension guidelines were updated in 2019. The present retrospective cohort study extracted data from 157,510 Japanese individuals aged <75 years (mean age: 50.3 years, men: 67.5%) from the annual health check-up data of the DeSC database. The trends in BP were assessed using a repeated measures linear mixed model. After adjusting for the month of health check-ups to exclude seasonal BP variation, systolic BP linearly increased during fiscal years 2015"“2018. From the value estimated by the trend in 2015"“2018, systolic BP was lower by â‰¤1"‰mmHg in fiscal year 2019 among the treated participants. Meanwhile, systolic/diastolic BP (95% confidence interval) increased by 2.11 (1.97"“2.24)/1.05 (0.96"“1.14) mmHg for untreated women (n"‰="‰43,292), 1.60 (1.51"“1.70)/1.17 (1.11"“1.24) mmHg for untreated men (n"‰="‰88,479), 1.92 (1.60"“2.23)/0.46 (0.25"“0.67) mmHg for treated women (n"‰="‰7855), and 1.00 (0.79"“1.21)/0.39 (0.25"“0.53) mmHg for treated men (n"‰="‰17,884) in fiscal year 2020. These increases remained time-dependent covariates after adjustments for age, body mass index, alcohol consumption, smoking, physical activity, and blood sampling indices. Social change due to the pandemic might have increased BP by approximately 1"“2/0.5"“1"‰mmHg. Meanwhile, only a slight decrease in BP was observed immediately after the guideline update in Japan.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Social distancing and mask-wearing could avoid recurrent stay-at-home restrictions during COVID-19 respiratory pandemic in New York City

Stay-at-home restrictions such as closure of non-essential businesses were effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in New York City (NYC) in the spring of 2020. Relaxation of these restrictions was desirable for resuming economic and social activities, but could only occur in conjunction with measures to mitigate the expected resurgence of new infections, in particular social distancing and mask-wearing. We projected the impact of individuals' adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing on the duration, frequency, and recurrence of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC. We applied a stochastic discrete time-series model to simulate community transmission and household secondary transmission in NYC. The model was calibrated to hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and COVID-attributable deaths over March"“July 2020 after accounting for the distribution of age and chronic health conditions in NYC. We projected daily new infections and hospitalizations up to May 31, 2021 under the different levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing after relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. We assumed that the relaxation of stay-at-home policies would occur in the context of adaptive reopening, where a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¥"‰2 per 100,000 residents would trigger reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions while a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¤"‰0.8 per 100,000 residents would trigger relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. Without social distancing and mask-wearing, simulated relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions led to epidemic resurgence and necessary reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions within 42Â days. NYC would have stayed fully open for 26% of the time until May 31, 2021, alternating reinstatement and relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions in four cycles. At a low (50%) level of adherence to mask-wearing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions between 8% and 32% of the time depending on individual adherence to social distancing. At moderate to high levels of adherence to mask-wearing without social distancing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions. In threshold analyses, avoiding reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions required a minimum of 60% adherence to mask-wearing at 50% adherence to social distancing. With low adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC was inevitable. High levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing could have attributed to avoiding recurrent surges without reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

The relationship between P16 and TP53 promoter methylation and the risk and prognosis in patients with oesophageal cancer in Thailand

DNA methylation can regulate the expression of tumour suppressor genes P16 and TP53, environmental factors, which are both important factors related to an increased risk and prognosis of oesophageal cancer (EC). However, the association between these two genes methylation status, as well as the effects of gene-environment interactions, EC risk remains unclear. A Hospital-based case"“control study data were collected from 105 new EC cases and 108 controls. Promoter methylation status was investigated for P16 and TP53 genes using methylation-specific polymerase (MSP) chain reaction methods with SYBR green. Logistic and Cox regression models were used to analyse the association of P16 and TP53 promotor methylation status with EC risk and prognosis, respectively. Our results suggest P16, TP53 methylation significantly increased the risk of EC (OR"‰="‰5.24, 95% CI: 2.57"“10.66, P"‰<"‰0.001; OR"‰="‰3.38, 95% CI: 1.17"“6.67, P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). In addition, P16 and TP53 promoter methylation status and the combined effects between environmental factors and its methylations in tissue were correlated with the EC risk and prognosis of EC patients. As a new biomarker, the methylation of P16 and TP53 can serve as a potential predictive biomarker of EC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transmission of B.1.617.2 Delta variant between vaccinated healthcare workers

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG),. Breakthrough infections with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant have been reported in doubly-vaccinated recipients and as re-infections. Studies of viral spread within hospital settings have highlighted the potential for transmission between doubly-vaccinated patients and health care workers and have highlighted the benefits of high-grade respiratory protection for health care workers. However the extent to which vaccination is preventative of viral spread in health care settings is less well studied. Here, we analysed data from 118 vaccinated health care workers (HCW) across two hospitals in India, constructing two probable transmission networks involving six HCWs in Hospital A and eight HCWs in Hospital B from epidemiological and virus genome sequence data, using a suite of computational approaches. A maximum likelihood reconstruction of transmission involving known cases of infection suggests a high probability that doubly vaccinated HCWs transmitted SARS-CoV-2 between each other and highlights potential cases of virus transmission between individuals who had received two doses of vaccine. Our findings show firstly that vaccination may reduce rates of transmission, supporting the need for ongoing infection control measures even in highly vaccinated populations, and secondly we have described a novel approach to identifying transmissions that is scalable and rapid, without the need for an infection control infrastructure.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

Afropolitan raises millions from Balaji Srinivasan and others to build a digital nation

His view was that this new world — The Network State — would give millions of people a fresh societal and financial start free of historical constraints that this current world presents. Per Srinivasan, the Network State is a digital nation launched first as an online community before materializing physically on land after reaching critical mass.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on HP, Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just a few short weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some deals appearing from yesterday. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Validation of a mixture of rK26 and rK39 antigens from Iranian strain of Leishmania infantum to detect anti-Leishmania antibodies in human and reservoir hosts

Mediterranean type of visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is a zoonotic parasitic infection. Some provinces of Iran are endemic for VL while other parts are considered as sporadic areas. This study aimed to assess a combination of recombinant K26 and rK39 antigens as well as crude antigen (CA), derived from an Iranian strain of L. infantum, compared to direct agglutination test (DAT) for the detection of VL in humans and domestic dogs as animal reservoir hosts of the disease. A combination of rK26 and rK39 antigens and also CA was evaluated using indirect ELISA on serum samples of 171 VL confirmed humans (n"‰="‰84) and domestic dogs (n"‰="‰87) as well as 176 healthy humans (n"‰="‰86) and domestic dogs (n"‰="‰90). Moreover, 36 serum samples of humans (n"‰="‰20) and canines (n"‰="‰16) with other potentially infectious diseases were collected and tested for finding cross- reactivity. The results of ELISA were compared to DAT, currently considered as gold standard for the serodiagnosis of VL. The sensitivity and specificity, positive predictive and negative predictive values were calculated compared to DAT. The positive sera had previously shown a positive DAT titerÂ â‰¥ 1:800 for humans andÂ â‰¥ 1:80 for dogs. Analysis was done by MedCalc and SPSS softwares. Using the combination of rK26 and rK39 in ELISA, a sensitivity of 95.2% and a specificity of 93.0% % were found in human sera at a 1:800 (cut-off) titer when DAT-confirmed cases were compared with healthy controls; a sensitivity of 98.9% and specificity of 96.7%% were found at a 1:80 (cut-off) titer compared with DAT. A good degree of agreement was found between the combined rK39 and rK26-ELISA with DAT in human (0.882) and dog serum samples (0.955) by kappa analysis (p"‰<"‰0.05). The ELISA using the CA test showed 75% sensitivity in human and 93.1% in dog serum samples as well as 53.5% specificity in human and 83.3% in dog,s sera, respectively. The combination of rK26 and rK39 recombinant antigen prepared from Iranian strain of Leishmania infantum showed high accuracy for the serodiagnosis of VL in human and domestic dogs. Further extended field trial with a larger sample size is recommended.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Utility of targeted next generation sequencing for inborn errors of immunity at a tertiary care centre in North India

Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a heterogeneous group of monogenic disorders that include primary immunodeficiency's and other disorders affecting different aspects of the immune system. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is an essential tool to diagnose IEI. We report our 3-year experience in setting up facilities for NGS for diagnosis of IEI in Chandigarh, North India. We used a targeted, customized gene panel of 44 genes known to result in IEI. Variant analysis was done using Ion Reporter software. The in-house NGS has enabled us to offer genetic diagnoses to patients with IEI at minimal costs. Of 121 patients who were included pathogenic variants were identified in 77 patients. These included patients with Chronic Granulomatous Disease, Severe Combined Immune Deficiency, leukocyte adhesion defect, X-linked agammaglobulinemia, Ataxia Telangiectasia, Hyper-IgE syndrome, Wiskott Aldrich syndrome, Mendelian susceptibility to mycobacterial diseases, Hyper-IgM syndrome, autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome, and GATA-2 deficiency. This manuscript discusses the challenges encountered while setting up and running targeted NGS for IEI in our unit. Genetic diagnosis has helped our patients with IEI in genetic counselling, prenatal diagnosis, and accessing appropriate therapeutic options.
HEALTH
CNET

Dell XPS 8950 Desktop Review: Lots to Love, Inside and Out

Every year the gap between desktop and laptop performance gets smaller. A laptop will always have the portability advantage, and with more workers splitting time between home and the office, being able to easily pick up and work anywhere is a plus. Then again, more people are working from home full-time, and a desktop such as Dell's XPS 8950 might be the best move now.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Prevention of angle-closure glaucoma: balancing risk and benefit

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].
PUBLIC HEALTH

