Metabolomics-based profiling for quality assessment and revealing the impact of drying of Turmeric (Curcuma longa L.)

Abrus precatorius is a tropical medicinal plant with multiple medicinal benefits whose seeds have not yet been studied against cervicalÂ cancer. Herein, we have assessed the antioxidant and antiproliferative properties of seed extracts (ethyl acetate and 70% ethanol) prepared from Soxhlet and Maceration extraction methods against Hep2C and HeLa Cells. We observed that the APE (Sox) extract had a significantly higher total flavonoid content, APA (Mac) extract had a high total phenolic content, and APA (Sox) extract had a high total tannin content. Further, HPLC analysis of extracts revealed the presence of tannic acid and rutin. Moreover, APA (Sox) exhibited the highest free radical scavenging activity. APE (Mac) had the best antiproliferative activity against Hep2C cells, while APA (Sox) had the best antiproliferative activity against HeLa cells. In Hep2C cells, APE (Mac) extract revealed the highest SOD, catalase activity, GSH content, and the lowest MDA content, whereas APA (Mac) extract demonstrated the highest GST activity. In HeLa cells, APA (Sox) extract showed the highest SOD, GST activity, GSH content, and the least MDA content, whereas APA (Mac) extract showed the highest catalase activity. Lastly, docking results suggested maximum binding affinity of tannic acid with HER2 and GCR receptors. This study provides evidence thatÂ A. precatorius seedÂ extracts possess promising bioactive compounds with probable anticancer and antioxidant properties against cervical cancer for restricting tumor growth.
