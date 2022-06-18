Kaimuki monster homes get permits revoked

With the goal of helping Native Hawaiian species thrive here in Hawaii, doTERRA focuses on improving the wellness of the land and its people. Jake Reis, Corporate Spokesperson explained “doTERRA is a health and wellness company...many of you might know us as the company that specializes in essential oils...but it’s so much more than essential oils. We’re really all about sourcing the best and helping the most amount of people along the way.” In an effort to serve, a group of doTERRA members came together for their Mālama Week to work at a loʻi. “We’re coming to Oahu and trying to give back in every...and in any way that we can.”

