Honolulu, HI

Kaimuki monster homes get permits revoked

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city is eyeing multiple apparent monster homes in Kaimuki after the department put the...

GF65
3d ago

They should go after the contractors architect and engineer who are listed on the permitted plans. Bc they have full knowledge of what is permitted and to deviate from those plans should cost them at least a hefty fine or better yet suspend or revoke their license. That will send a stern message that this type of thing will NOT be tolerated.

lekina
3d ago

The state should make them tear this house down. And any other monster homes that are in Hawaii as of today tear them all down. They just built a monster home across the street from me calling it a duplex it’s huge it takes up the whole street.

John Yung
3d ago

They should fine the contractor ten thousand dollars a day. The city should make the contractor tear down those homes.

