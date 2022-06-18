The Top Horse Bits: Reviewed and Ranked

The Egyptian mau is an elegant, spotted cat whose ancestry may date back three thousand years, to the cats whose images adorn the temples and halls of ancient Egypt. The name “mau” comes from the ancient Egyptian word for cat. They are known for their athleticism and are some of the fastest runners among domestic cats–reaching speeds of up to 30 miles an hour. In addition to their striking appearance as one of the few naturally spotted cat breeds in the world, Egyptian maus are friendly and interactive with their family members. Within the family, they may form a strong bond with one select person. The Egyptian mau tends to be aloof with strangers, though they will warm up to new people when given time. They are expressive cats, and when they’re happy, they perform a unique tail wiggle that can be surprising to people who’ve never seen it before. Egyptian maus can make wonderful additions to homes willing to make them an integral part of the family.

