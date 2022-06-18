ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Top Horse Bits: Reviewed and Ranked

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. As an equestrian, it is established that horse riding is beyond the usual “ride and climb.” It is a...

The Top Iams Wet Cat Foods: Reviewed and Ranked

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Iams reliably costs less than most other options on the market. Therefore, they are a perfect option for those on...
PET SERVICES
Meet The Magnificent And Endangered ‘Black Forest’ Horses Of Germany

Meet the beautiful black forest horses of Germany, an endangered horse type you can not resist but admire for its beauty. With the thick golden mane, that contrasts wonderfully with their deep chestnut coat. Prepare to fall in love with this light draft type that has evolved over ages in southwest Germany’s Black Forest.
ANIMALS
Taste of the Wild Salmon: Reviewed – Pros, Cons, and Recalls

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Taste of the Wild Salmon is crafted with real fish as the first ingredient. A high protein content ensures that...
PETS
Watch A Lion Jump Absurdly High And Prove Thin Fence Probably Worthless

Watch A Lion Jump Absurdly High And Prove Thin Fence Probably Worthless. What appears to be a famished lion in Windhoek, Namibia gives visitors quite a show. Lions were born with freedom in the wild during the 1960s when most African nature reserves were being constructed. However, today’s independence does not necessarily benefit them. Many parks in Africa house lions with less than adequate safety measures.
ANIMALS
What Do Great Horned Owls Eat?

The great horned owl is a powerful bird of prey with distinctive features, straight out of a children’s picture book. These wise old owls have long tufts of feathers on the sides of their heads, large yellow eyes, and deep voices for hooting. Great horned owls, or hoot owls,...
ANIMALS
Video of Sea Otter Clapping After Getting a Snack Has Everyone Obsessed

A good snack can flip a sour mood, or even an entire day, around in an instant, just ask TikTok user @k_passionate. In a video that’s gathered over 2.3 million views in just a few weeks, a marine biologist tosses a snack to the most enthusiastic otter we’ve ever seen. Whether it's the unusual gesture itself or the reaction to the food that's making people smile, viewers can't get enough. Ready to see why? (Spoiler alert: it's adorable.)
ANIMALS
Watch This Crazy Video Of Venus Flytraps Eating Wasps

A Venus Flytrap is a fun plant to own because you can watch them eat their meals. This Venus Flytrap took on wasps. The video begins with wasps buzzing around an open Venus Flytrap. Their black and white stingers look formidable as they move across the plant. The Venus Flytrap...
ANIMALS
Egyptian Mau: Cat Breed Profile, Characteristics & Care

The Egyptian mau is an elegant, spotted cat whose ancestry may date back three thousand years, to the cats whose images adorn the temples and halls of ancient Egypt. The name “mau” comes from the ancient Egyptian word for cat. They are known for their athleticism and are some of the fastest runners among domestic cats–reaching speeds of up to 30 miles an hour. In addition to their striking appearance as one of the few naturally spotted cat breeds in the world, Egyptian maus are friendly and interactive with their family members. Within the family, they may form a strong bond with one select person. The Egyptian mau tends to be aloof with strangers, though they will warm up to new people when given time. They are expressive cats, and when they’re happy, they perform a unique tail wiggle that can be surprising to people who’ve never seen it before. Egyptian maus can make wonderful additions to homes willing to make them an integral part of the family.
ANIMALS
WATCH: Man Picks Up Opossum, Gets Bitten on the Face

I’d be remiss in my duties if I didn’t take some time to talk about my favorite animal, the opossum, and how you really shouldn’t try and kiss it on the butt. Recently, a man on Instagram tried to do exactly that, and got his just desserts. That is, he got bitten on the face by an opossum just minding its own business in the great outdoors.
ANIMALS
10 Incredible Prairie Dog Facts

A prairie dog is a burrowing mammal. It is known for being a keystone species or one that has a huge impact on its environment. There are five species of prairie dogs: the black-tailed prairie dog, the white-tailed prairie dog, the Gunnison’s prairie dog, the Utah prairie dog, and the Mexican prairie dog. Prairie dogs live in grassy plains and prairies, and some of the species of prairie dogs can even be classified based on their habitat.
ANIMALS
350+ Best Names for Australian Shepherds (With Their Meaning)

Barbara Fitzgerald is an AKC Breeder of Merit and author of the column "Conversations with Champions" for the BCSA magazine, "Borderlines." The Popular Australian Shepherd and How It Got Its Name. It may come as a surprise to some that the Australian Shepherd is actually an American breed, developed in...
ANIMALS
Tiny Puppy Thinks St. Bernard Sibling Is Her Mom in Precious Video

St. Bernards are known for being patient and watchful with children, but one dog is here to remind the Internet that they’re just as gentle with puppies, too. @Bearsdayz is a 1-year-old St. Bernard who recently met his baby sister, a Cocker Spaniel pup named Lolly. When the pair first locked eyes, Lolly took to Bear as if he were her mother (and yes, it is as adorable as it sounds). Luckily, the St. Bernard’s caring instincts kicked into gear, and he welcomed his sister in the sweetest way.
ANIMALS
Hill’s Science Diet: What You Need To know. Recalls, reviews, top products

Hill's Science Diet: What You Need To know. Recalls, reviews, top products. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. As pet owners, we want to choose highly...
PETS
10 Incredible Bonobo Facts

Which animal is most closely related to humans? Most people would probably say the chimpanzee. And they would be only partly right! The title is actually shared by the bonobo, a type of ape living solely in the Democratic Republic of Congo. These creatures have managed to create a fascinating society with its own unique rules and interactions, from who rules the troop to who gets to engage in play.
ANIMALS
Whoa! Learn About the Largest Hands in History!

Human hands are a marvel of evolution. Our opposable thumbs, dexterity, and grip strength have all helped humans in their manual endeavors. We know that some people have bigger hands than others, such as those people who can palm basketballs. What if we were to tell you that the person with the largest hands in history wasn’t an NBA star.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bichon Frise – Dog Breeds Information Details

The Bichon Frise is a playful, happy, sociable dog that loves people. They are very intelligent and eager to please. Bichons can be taught many tricks like rolling over or playing dead (which they love doing). The Bichon has an easy-care coat which only needs brushing twice a week! This breed does not shed much either. They are perfect for families with allergies because of their low dander production volume.
PETS
