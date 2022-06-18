Bill Collector Harassment Calls

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl whose body was found inside the Walgreens store where she worked had expressed concerns about a 28-year-old coworker who made her uncomfortable because he had a crush on her, according to a police affidavit used to secure the man's arrest in connection with her death.
Comments / 0