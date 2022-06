The NBA season only ended last week, but teams are already looking to the future. On Thursday night, college stars like Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr and international prospects such as French phenom Ousmane Dieng will wait anxiously for NBA commissioner Adam Silver to call their names and, in the process, change their lives forever. It’s a ritual almost as old as the NBA itself – the first draft was held 75 years ago, ahead of the NBA’s second season.

