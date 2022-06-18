ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A hybrid optimization with ensemble learning to ensure VANET network stability based on performance analysis

By Gagan Preet Kour Marwah
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh vehicle mobility, changing vehicle density and dynamic inter-vehicle spacing are all important issues in the VANET environment. As a result, a better routing protocol improves VANET overall performance by permitting frequent service availability. Therefore, an ensemble-based machine-learning technique is used to forecast VANET mobility. Effective routing based on a hybrid...

Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Scanning near-field optical spectroscopy and carrier transport based analysis in mesoscopic regions for two-dimensional semiconductors

The measurements of photoexcited transport in mesoscopic regimes reveal the states and properties of mesoscopic systems. In this study, we focused on direct measurements of electromagnetic energy transports in the mesoscopic regions and constructed a scanning tunnelling microscope-assisted multi-probe scanning near-field optical microscope spectroscopy system. After producing an emission energy map through a single-probe measurement, two-probe measurement enables us to observe and analyse carrier transport characteristics. It suggests that exciton generation and transport in the mesoscopic region of semiconductors with quantum structure changes, such as the bias of dopant, affect the excited carrier emission recombination process. The measured probability density of the carrier transported with quantum effects can be used for applications in natural intelligence research by combining it with the analysis using tournament structures. Our developed measurement and analysis methods are expected to clarify the details of carrier's behaviour in the mesoscopic region in various materials and lead to applications for novel optoelectronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The performance of ensemble-based free energy protocols in computing binding affinities to ROS1 kinase

Optimization of binding affinities for compounds to their target protein is a primary objective in drug discovery. Herein we report on a collaborative study that evaluates a set of compounds binding to ROS1 kinase. We use ESMACS (enhanced sampling of molecular dynamics with approximation of continuum solvent) and TIES (thermodynamic integration with enhanced sampling) protocols to rank the binding free energies. The predicted binding free energies from ESMACS simulations show good correlations with experimental data for subsets of the compounds. Consistent binding free energy differences are generated for TIES and ESMACS. Although an unexplained overestimation exists, we obtain excellent statistical rankings across the set of compounds from the TIES protocol, with a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.90 between calculated and experimental activities.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Performance#Ensemble Learning#Performance Analysis#Network Topology#Network Engineering#Vehicles#Vanet#Machine Learning#Svm
TechCrunch

Amazon extends its quantum efforts with a focus on networking

In recent years, Amazon and its AWS cloud computing unit made a number of major investments in quantum computing. With Amazon Braket, the company offers developers access to quantum computers from the likes of IonQ, Oxford Quantum Circuits, Rigetti and D-Wave, as well as other software tools and simulators. In addition to that, the company is also already running two more research-centric efforts: the AWS Center for Quantum Computing in Pasadena, California, which focuses on basic science like building better qubits and error correction algorithms, and the Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab, which puts an emphasis on helping enterprises prepare for the future of quantum computing.
PASADENA, CA
Nature.com

Development of onshore wind turbine fleet counteracts climate change-induced reduction in global capacity factor

The capacity factor (cf) is a critical variable for quantifying wind turbine efficiency. Climate change-induced wind resource variations and technical wind turbine fleet development will alter future cfs. Here we define 12 techno-climatic change scenarios to assess regional and global onshore cfs in 2021"“2060. Despite a decreasing global wind resource, we find an increase in future global cf caused by fleet development. The increase is significant under all evaluated techno-climatic scenarios. Under the likely emissions scenario Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 2"“4.5, global cf increases from 0.251 in 2021 up to 0.310 in 2035 under ambitious fleet development. This cf enhancement is equivalent to a 361 TWh yield improvement under the globally installed capacity of 2020 (698 GW). To increase the contribution of the future wind turbine fleet to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate protection goals, we recommend a rapid wind turbine fleet conversion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Responsive materials architected in space and time

Rationally designed architected materials have attained previously untapped territories in materials property space. The properties and behaviours of architected materials need not be stagnant after fabrication; they can be encoded with a temporal degree of freedom such that they evolve over time. In this Review, we describe the variety of materials architected in both space and time, and their responses to various stimuli, including mechanical actuation, changes in temperature and chemical environment, and variations in electromagnetic fields. We highlight the additive manufacturing methods that can precisely prescribe complex geometries and local inhomogeneities to make such responsiveness possible. We discuss the emergent physics phenomena observed in architected materials that are analogous to those in classical materials, such as the formation and behaviour of defects, phase transformations and topologically protected properties. Finally, we offer a perspective on the future of architected materials that have a degree of intelligence through mechanical logic and artificial neural networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation in patients with bicuspid valve morphology: a roadmap towards standardization

Indications for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) have expanded in many countries to include patients with aortic stenosis who are at low surgical risk, and a similar expansion to this cohort is anticipated elsewhere in the world, together with an increase in the proportion of patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) morphology as the age of the patients being treated decreases. To date, patients with BAV have been excluded from major randomized trials of TAVI owing to anatomical considerations. As a consequence, BAV has been a relative contraindication to the use of TAVI in international guidelines. Although clinical experience and observational data are accumulating, BAV presents numerous anatomical challenges for successful TAVI, despite advances in device design. Furthermore, in those with BAV, substantial geographical variation exists in patient characteristics, clinical approach and procedural strategy. Therefore, in this Roadmap article, we summarize the existing evidence and provide consensus recommendations from an international group of experts on the application of TAVI in patients with BAV in advance of the anticipated growth in the use of this procedure in this challenging cohort of patients.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Nature.com

Research on the visual image-based complexity perception method of autonomous navigation scenes for unmanned surface vehicles

To solve the long-tail problem and improve the testing efficiency for autonomous navigation systems of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), a visual image-based navigation scene complexity perception method is proposed. In this paper, we intend to accurately construct a mathematical model between navigation scene complexity and visual features from the analysis and processing of image textures. First, the typical complex elements are summarized, and the navigation scenes are divided into four levels according to whether they contain these typical elements. Second, the textural features are extracted using the gray level cogeneration matrix (GLCM) and Tamura coarseness, which are applied to construct the feature vectors of the navigation scenes. Furthermore, a novel paired bare bone particle swarm clustering (PBBPSC) method is proposed to classify the levels of complexity, and the exact value of the navigation scene complexity is calculated using the clustering result and an interval mapping method. By comparing different methods on the classical and self-collected datasets, the experimental results show that our proposed complexity perception method can not only better describe the level of complexity of navigation scenes but also obtain more accurate complexity values.
CARS
Nature.com

Identification of early neurodegenerative pathways in progressive multiple sclerosis

Progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) is characterized by unrelenting neurodegeneration, which causes cumulative disability and is refractory to current treatments. Drug development to prevent disease progression is an urgent clinical need yet is constrained by an incomplete understanding of its complex pathogenesis. Using spatial transcriptomics and proteomics on fresh-frozen human MS brain tissue, we identified multicellular mechanisms of progressive MS pathogenesis and traced their origin in relation to spatially distributed stages of neurodegeneration. By resolving ligand"“receptor interactions in local microenvironments, we discovered defunct trophic and anti-inflammatory intercellular communications within areas of early neuronal decline. Proteins associated with neuronal damage in patient samples showed mechanistic concordance with published in vivo knockdown and central nervous system (CNS) disease models, supporting their causal role and value as potential therapeutic targets in progressive MS. Our findings provide a new framework for drug development strategies, rooted in an understanding of the complex cellular and signaling dynamics in human diseased tissue that facilitate this debilitating disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Theoretical study of metal-free catalytic for catalyzing CO-oxidation with a synergistic effect on P and N co-doped graphene

P and N co-doped graphene (PNxCy-G with x"‰="‰1, 2, 3 and y"‰="‰0, 1, 2) is designed to enhance graphene reactivity with a synergistic effect of the P and N atoms for the CO oxidation reaction, focusing on the influence of the N dopant concentration on graphene. The calculated results indicate that increasing two or three coordinated N to P can facilitate charge transfer from the surface onto O2 molecules. However, the adsorbed O2 molecule breaks apart on PN3-G surface, affecting CO oxidation performance. Furthermore, PN2C1-G exhibits excellent catalytic activity towards the oxidation of CO via the ER mechanism, which catalyzes CO oxidation with the rate-determining step of only 0.26Â eV for the first and 0.25Â eV for the second oxidation at 0Â K. Additionally, the catalytic oxidation of PN2C1-G via Eley"“Rideal mechanism prefers to occur at room temperature (298.15Â K), with a rate-determining step of 0.77Â eV. The reaction rates at 298.15Â K is calculated to be 5.36"‰Ã—"‰1016Â molÂ s"“1. The rate constants are obtained according to harmonic transition state theory, which could be supportive for catalytic oxidation of CO on the experiment.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Meeting sustainable development goals via robotics and autonomous systems

Robotics and autonomous systems are reshaping the world, changing healthcare, food production and biodiversity management. While they will play a fundamental role in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals, associated opportunities and threats are yet to be considered systematically. We report on a horizon scan evaluating robotics and autonomous systems impact on all Sustainable Development Goals, involving 102 experts from around the world. Robotics and autonomous systems are likely to transform how the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved, through replacing and supporting human activities, fostering innovation, enhancing remote access and improving monitoring. Emerging threats relate to reinforcing inequalities, exacerbating environmental change, diverting resources from tried-and-tested solutions and reducing freedom and privacy through inadequate governance. Although predicting future impacts of robotics and autonomous systems on the Sustainable Development Goals is difficult, thoroughly examining technological developments early is essential to prevent unintended detrimental consequences. Additionally, robotics and autonomous systems should be considered explicitly when developing future iterations of the Sustainable Development Goals to avoid reversing progress or exacerbating inequalities.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Effects of thickness reduction in cold rolling process on the formability of sheet metals using ANFIS

Cold rolling has detrimental effect on the formability of sheet metals. It is, however, inevitable in producing sheet high quality surfaces. The effects of cold rolling on the forming limits of stretch sheets are not investigated comprehensively in the literature. In this study, a through experimental study is conducted to observe the effect of different cold rolling thickness reduction on the formability of sheet metals. Since the experimental procedure of such tests are costly, an artificial intelligence is also adopted to predict effects of cold thickness reduction on the formability of the sheet metals. In this regard, St14 sheets are examined using tensile, metallography, cold rolling and Nakazima's hemi-sphere punch experiments. The obtained data are further utilized to train and test an adaptive neural network fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) model. The results indicate that cold rolling reduces the formability of the sheet metals under stretch loading condition. Moreover, the tensile behavior of the sheet alters considerably due to cold thickness reduction of the same sheet metal. The trained ANFIS model also successfully trained and tested in prediction of forming limits diagrams. This model could be used to determine forming limit strains in other thickness reduction conditions. It is discussed that determination of forming limit diagrams is not an intrinsic property of a chemical composition of the sheet metals and many other factors must be taken into account.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Detection and characterization of latency stage of EBV and histopathological analysis of prostatic adenocarcinoma tissues

The pathophysiology of prostate cancer involves both genetic and acquired factors, including pathogens, such as viruses. A limited number of studies have shown the presence of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in prostate cancer tissues. However, there is a dearth of data exploring EBV latency profile in prostate cancer, and the relationship of EBV with histopathological features of prostate cancer. In this study, prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) samples were screened for the presence of EBV, followed by the characterization of the EBV latency profile and analysis of histopathological parameters in EBV-positive and EBV-negative groups. A conventional PCR strategy was employed using virus-specific primers to screen EBV in 99 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) prostate cancer and 33 BPH samples received for histopathological analysis during the years 2019"“2020. Subsequently, cDNA samples were used in a qPCR array to analyze the expression of EBV latency-associated genes to map the latency profile EBV maintains in the samples. Finally, statistical analyses were performed to determine the correlation between EBV and several histopathological features of the samples. EBV was detected in 39% of prostate cancer and 24% of BPH samples. The histopathological analysis of prostate cancer samples identified all samples as prostatic adenocarcinoma of acinar type, while statistical analyses revealed EBV-positive samples to exhibit significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) Gleason major and total Gleason scores as compared to EBV-negative samples. In the EBV-positive samples, variable expression patterns of latency-associated genes were observed, where most of the samples exhibited EBV latency II/III-like profiles in prostate cancer, while latency-II-like profiles in BPH samples. This study suggests a high prevalence of EBV in prostate samples, where EBV exhibited latency II/III-like profiles. Furthermore, EBV-positive samples exhibited a higher Gleason score suggesting a possible link between EBV and the onset/progression of prostate cancers. However, future functional studies are required to understand the role of the EBV gene expression profile in the onset/progression of prostate cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Plant hormone sensors as scaffolds for biosensor design

Most plant hormone sensors, including the abscisic acid receptor PYR1, function through chemically induced dimerization. Using computationally designed libraries of PYR1, we created high-affinity receptors for 21 structurally diverse ligands, setting the stage for large-scale small-molecule biosensor development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Numerical modeling of dielectric barrier discharge actuators based on the properties of low-frequency plasmons

Electrohydrodynamic flow control systems have proven to be among the most promising flow control strategies within previous decades. Several methods for efficient evaluation and description of the effect of such systems are indeed available. Yet, due to these systems' critical role in various applications, possible improvements are still investigated. A new phenomenological model is presented for the simulation of the plasma actuators based on the electrodynamic properties of low-frequency plasmons. The model simulates the plasmonic region as a dispersive medium. This dissipated energy is added to the flow by introducing a high-pressure region, calculated in terms of local body force vectors, requiring the distribution of the electric field and the polarization field. The model determines the electric field for the computation of the body force vector based on the Poisson equation and implements the simplified Lorentz model for the polarization field. To fully explore the performance of the presented model, an experiment has been conducted providing a comparison between the observed effect of plasma actuators on the fluid flow with the results predicted by the model. The model is then validated based on the results of other distinct experiments and exempted numerical models, based on the exchanging momentum with the ambient neutrally charged fluid, demonstrating that the model has improved adaptability and self-adjusting capability compared to the available models.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Copilot, GitHub’s AI-powered programming assistant, is now generally available

Copilot was previously only available in technical preview. But after signaling that the tool would reach generally availability this summer, GitHub today announced that Copilot is now available to all developers. As previously detailed, it’ll be free for students as well as “verified” open source contributors — starting with roughly 60,000 developers selected from the community and students in the GitHub Education program.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

LG Nova announces its Mission for the Future startup selectees

Each of these 20 companies will receive $100,000 each to work with LG to create a business framework for running a pilot with LG’s accelerator. “Over the last few months, our work with the First 50 startups has helped us continue to refine our vision for the future as we look at new areas of growth for LG,” LG Electronics Senior VP for Innovation Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, who I also interviewed in January, said in an email. “We’re inspired by all of those who have participated to date with groundbreaking, thoughtful tech innovations to drive and contribute to our collaborative community and guiding principle of ‘outside-in’ innovation. With this announcement, we’re sharing the results of our ongoing work in engaging with the startup and entrepreneur community to create impactful technologies that will lead society into the future.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

LogRocket nabs $25M for ‘intelligent’ app analytics

Arbesfeld co-founded LogRocket in 2016 with Ben Edelstein, inspired by what Arbesfeld describes as a “seismic shift” in the industry’s approach to app development. As the market for web apps became more competitive, companies needed to differentiate based on experience — not just content. Suddenly, front-end engineers, designers and product managers were in high demand. But while there existed plenty of tools for monitoring app back ends, there were comparatively few for front-end components.
TECHNOLOGY

