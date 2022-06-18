ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formulation process, physical stability and herbicidal activities of Cymbopogon nardus essential oil-based nanoemulsion

By Naphat Somala
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssential oil-based bioherbicides are a promising avenue for the development of eco-friendly pesticides. This study formulated nanoemulsions containing citronella (Cymbopogon nardus) essential oil (CEO) as an herbicidal product using a high-pressure homogenization method with hydrophilic-lipophilic balance (HLB) values ranging 9"“14.9 for the surfactant mixture (Tween 60 and Span 60). The CEO...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Scanning near-field optical spectroscopy and carrier transport based analysis in mesoscopic regions for two-dimensional semiconductors

The measurements of photoexcited transport in mesoscopic regimes reveal the states and properties of mesoscopic systems. In this study, we focused on direct measurements of electromagnetic energy transports in the mesoscopic regions and constructed a scanning tunnelling microscope-assisted multi-probe scanning near-field optical microscope spectroscopy system. After producing an emission energy map through a single-probe measurement, two-probe measurement enables us to observe and analyse carrier transport characteristics. It suggests that exciton generation and transport in the mesoscopic region of semiconductors with quantum structure changes, such as the bias of dopant, affect the excited carrier emission recombination process. The measured probability density of the carrier transported with quantum effects can be used for applications in natural intelligence research by combining it with the analysis using tournament structures. Our developed measurement and analysis methods are expected to clarify the details of carrier's behaviour in the mesoscopic region in various materials and lead to applications for novel optoelectronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Solidification, remediation and long-term stability of heavy metal contaminated soil under the background of sustainable development

At present, the global pollution has seriously exceeded the standard. With the passage of time, pollution has gradually affected people's daily lives, but the solution to pollution is far from achieving a better treatment effect. For the treatment of pollution, in addition to considering the treatment effect, it is also necessary to consider whether the treatment method will cause pollution and the cost of the treatment of the pollutants. As one of the lifelines of human survival, the land is also suffering from pollution. The impact of heavy metal pollution is particularly serious, and there is no better solution. Based on this, this paper proposes a curing agent based on sustainable remediation to solve the soil pollution of heavy metals. The main material is Basic oxygen furnace slag (BOFS), which has excellent social development characteristics in all aspects, and the raw materials are calcium carbide residue (CCR) and phosphogypsum (PG) to explore a more suitable curing agent. (consisting of BOFS, CCR, and PG, abbreviated as BCP). The experimental results in this paper show that the volume of pores and pores in the agglomerates are slightly reduced, and the content of curing agent is increased from 4 to 10%, while the corresponding volume is only reduced by 0.006 and 0.017Â mL/g. Therefore, it can be seen that the reduction of the pore volume between the aggregates of the stabilized species of BCP has made a major contribution to the strength development.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Morphological parameters of myopic choroidal neovascularization as predictive factors of anti-VEGF treatment response

The objective of this prospective study was to investigate the morphological changes of myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV) after treatment with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor and to identify potential features predictive of the final BCVA. OCT and OCTA features were evaluated at baseline and at 1, 6 and 12Â months. Parameters investigated were the maturity pattern, presence of mCNV OCT activity signs, subretinal fibrosis and mCNV area. Forty patients (41 eyes) were included in the study. At the final visit, after a mean of 3.1"‰Â±"‰1.4 injections, BCVA had improved significantly (p"‰="‰0.009) and subretinal hyperreflective exudation, subretinal fluid and intraretinal cysts nearly disappeared at 12Â months. At baseline, 20 eyes had an immature CNV that were smaller, required less injections (2.5"‰Â±"‰1.2 vs 3.8"‰Â±"‰1.4, p"‰="‰0.002), they completely regressed in seven eyes and achieved a better BCVA (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.15 vs 0.40"‰Â±"‰0.26 logMAR, p"‰<"‰0.001) when compared to mature CNV. Subretinal fibrosis developed in 19 eyes (46.3%) with lower final BCVA than eyes without fibrosis (0.19"‰Â±"‰0.24 vs 0.38"‰Â±"‰0.22 logMAR, p"‰="‰0.012). Baseline immature pattern (p"‰="‰0.005) and baseline BCVA (p"‰<"‰0.001) were predictive of final BCVA. Multimodal imaging is useful to define mCNV changes during treatment. OCTA provides prognostic information which cannot achieved by other imaging techniques.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The performance of ensemble-based free energy protocols in computing binding affinities to ROS1 kinase

Optimization of binding affinities for compounds to their target protein is a primary objective in drug discovery. Herein we report on a collaborative study that evaluates a set of compounds binding to ROS1 kinase. We use ESMACS (enhanced sampling of molecular dynamics with approximation of continuum solvent) and TIES (thermodynamic integration with enhanced sampling) protocols to rank the binding free energies. The predicted binding free energies from ESMACS simulations show good correlations with experimental data for subsets of the compounds. Consistent binding free energy differences are generated for TIES and ESMACS. Although an unexplained overestimation exists, we obtain excellent statistical rankings across the set of compounds from the TIES protocol, with a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.90 between calculated and experimental activities.
SCIENCE
#Essential Oil#Cymbopogon Nardus#Emulsion#Herbicides#Pi#Echinochloa#Hlb#Accordingl
Nature.com

Detection and characterization of latency stage of EBV and histopathological analysis of prostatic adenocarcinoma tissues

The pathophysiology of prostate cancer involves both genetic and acquired factors, including pathogens, such as viruses. A limited number of studies have shown the presence of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in prostate cancer tissues. However, there is a dearth of data exploring EBV latency profile in prostate cancer, and the relationship of EBV with histopathological features of prostate cancer. In this study, prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) samples were screened for the presence of EBV, followed by the characterization of the EBV latency profile and analysis of histopathological parameters in EBV-positive and EBV-negative groups. A conventional PCR strategy was employed using virus-specific primers to screen EBV in 99 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) prostate cancer and 33 BPH samples received for histopathological analysis during the years 2019"“2020. Subsequently, cDNA samples were used in a qPCR array to analyze the expression of EBV latency-associated genes to map the latency profile EBV maintains in the samples. Finally, statistical analyses were performed to determine the correlation between EBV and several histopathological features of the samples. EBV was detected in 39% of prostate cancer and 24% of BPH samples. The histopathological analysis of prostate cancer samples identified all samples as prostatic adenocarcinoma of acinar type, while statistical analyses revealed EBV-positive samples to exhibit significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) Gleason major and total Gleason scores as compared to EBV-negative samples. In the EBV-positive samples, variable expression patterns of latency-associated genes were observed, where most of the samples exhibited EBV latency II/III-like profiles in prostate cancer, while latency-II-like profiles in BPH samples. This study suggests a high prevalence of EBV in prostate samples, where EBV exhibited latency II/III-like profiles. Furthermore, EBV-positive samples exhibited a higher Gleason score suggesting a possible link between EBV and the onset/progression of prostate cancers. However, future functional studies are required to understand the role of the EBV gene expression profile in the onset/progression of prostate cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Magnified endoscopy with texture and color enhanced imaging with indigo carmine for superficial nonampullary duodenal tumor: a pilot study

This pilot study aimed to investigate the utility of texture and color enhancement imaging (TXI) with magnified endoscopy (ME) for the preoperative diagnosis of superficial nonampullary duodenal epithelial tumors (SNADETs). We prospectively evaluated 12 SNADETs. The visibility for ME-TXI, ME with indigo carmine (ICME)-white-light imaging (WLI), ICME-TXI compared to ME-NBI (narrow-band imaging) was scored (+"‰2 to"‰âˆ’"‰2 ME-NBI was set as score 0) by 3 experts. Scores"‰+"‰2 and"‰+"‰1 were defined as improved visibility. The intra-observer and interobserver agreement for improved visibility of surface structure (SS) was evaluated. Sensitivity, specificity, and positive predictiveÂ value (PPV) for Vienna Classification (VCL) C4/5 associated with the preoperative diagnosis of ICME-TXI were analyzed. The SS visibility score of ICME-TXI was significantly higher than that of ME-NBI, ME-TXI, and ICME-WLI (P"‰<"‰0.001 respectively). The kappa coefficients of reliability for intra-observer and interobserver agreement for the SS visibility improvement with ICME-TXI were 0.96, 1.00, 1.00 and 0.70, 0.96, 0.96 respectively. All endoscopists preferred ICME-TXI for visualizing SS mostly for all lesions. The sensitivity, specificity, and PPV (%) of ICME-TXI for VCL C4/5 were 80, 66.7, and 63.2, respectively. ICME-TXI facilitates the visibility of the SS of SNADETs and may contribute to their preoperative diagnosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Thailand
Nature.com

Author Correction: Vulnerability to collapse of coral reef ecosystems in the Western Indian Ocean

This paper was originally published under the standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Common and distinctive genomic features of Klebsiella pneumoniae thriving in the natural environment or in clinical settings

The Klebsiella pneumoniae complex is comprised of ubiquitous bacteria that can be found in soils, plants or water, and as humans' opportunistic pathogens. This study aimed at inferring common and distinctive features in clinical and environmental K. pneumoniae. Whole genome sequences of members of the K. pneumoniae complex (including K. variicola, n"‰="‰6; and K. quasipneumoniae, n"‰="‰7), of clinical (n"‰="‰78) and environmental (n"‰="‰61) origin from 21 countries were accessed from the GenBank. These genomes were compared based on phylogeny, pangenome and selected clinically relevant traits. Phylogenetic analysis based on 2704 genes of the core genome showed close relatedness between clinical and environmental strains, in agreement with the multi-locus sequence typing. Eight out of the 62 sequence types (STs) identified, included both clinical and environmental genomes (ST11, ST14, ST15, ST37, ST45, ST147, ST348, ST437). Pangenome-wide association studies did not evidence significant differences between clinical and environmental genomes. However, the genomes of clinical isolates presented significantly more exclusive genes related to antibiotic resistance/plasmids, while the environmental isolates yielded significantly higher allelic diversity of genes related with functions such as efflux or oxidative stress. The study suggests that K. pneumoniae can circulate among the natural environment and clinical settings, probably under distinct adaptation pressures.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Presence of rare potential pathogenic variants in subjects under 65Â years old with very severe or fatal COVID-19

Rare variants affecting host defense against pathogens could be involved in COVID-19 severity and may help explain fatal outcomes in young and middle-aged patients. Our aim was to report the presence of rare genetic variants in certain genes, by using whole exome sequencing, in a selected group of COVID-19 patients under 65Â years who required intubation or resulting in death (n"‰="‰44). To this end, different etiopathogenic mechanisms were explored using gene prioritization-based analysis in which genes involved in immune response, immunodeficiencies or blood coagulation were studied. We detected 44 different variants of interest, in 29 different patients (66%). Some of these variants were previously described as pathogenic and were located in genes mainly involved in immune response. A network analysis, including the 42 genes with candidate variants, showed three main components, consisting of 25 highly interconnected genes related to immune response and two additional networks composed by genes enriched in carbohydrate metabolism and in DNA metabolism and repair processes. In conclusion, we have detected candidate variants that may potentially influence COVID-19 outcome in our cohort of patients. Further studies are needed to confirm the ultimate role of the genetic variants described in the present study on COVID-19 severity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cooperative chalcogen bonding interactions in confined sites activate aziridines

The activation of aziridines typically involves the use of strong Lewis acids or transition metals, and methods relying on weak interactions are rare. Herein, we report that cooperative chalcogen bonding interactions in confined sites can activate sulfonyl-protected aziridines. Among the several possible distinct bonding modes, our experiments and computational studies suggest that an activation mode involving the cooperative SeÂ·Â·Â·O and SeÂ·Â·Â·N interactions is in operation. The catalytic reactions between weakly bonded supramolecular species and nonactivated alkenes are considered as unfavorable approaches. However, here we show that the activation of aziridines by cooperative SeÂ·Â·Â·O and SeÂ·Â·Â·N interactions enables the cycloaddition of weakly bonded aziridine-selenide complex with nonactivated alkenes in a catalytic manner. Thus, weak interactions can indeed enable these transformations and are an alternative to methods relying on strong Lewis acids.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Transmission of B.1.617.2 Delta variant between vaccinated healthcare workers

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG),. Breakthrough infections with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant have been reported in doubly-vaccinated recipients and as re-infections. Studies of viral spread within hospital settings have highlighted the potential for transmission between doubly-vaccinated patients and health care workers and have highlighted the benefits of high-grade respiratory protection for health care workers. However the extent to which vaccination is preventative of viral spread in health care settings is less well studied. Here, we analysed data from 118 vaccinated health care workers (HCW) across two hospitals in India, constructing two probable transmission networks involving six HCWs in Hospital A and eight HCWs in Hospital B from epidemiological and virus genome sequence data, using a suite of computational approaches. A maximum likelihood reconstruction of transmission involving known cases of infection suggests a high probability that doubly vaccinated HCWs transmitted SARS-CoV-2 between each other and highlights potential cases of virus transmission between individuals who had received two doses of vaccine. Our findings show firstly that vaccination may reduce rates of transmission, supporting the need for ongoing infection control measures even in highly vaccinated populations, and secondly we have described a novel approach to identifying transmissions that is scalable and rapid, without the need for an infection control infrastructure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Utility of targeted next generation sequencing for inborn errors of immunity at a tertiary care centre in North India

Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a heterogeneous group of monogenic disorders that include primary immunodeficiency's and other disorders affecting different aspects of the immune system. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is an essential tool to diagnose IEI. We report our 3-year experience in setting up facilities for NGS for diagnosis of IEI in Chandigarh, North India. We used a targeted, customized gene panel of 44 genes known to result in IEI. Variant analysis was done using Ion Reporter software. The in-house NGS has enabled us to offer genetic diagnoses to patients with IEI at minimal costs. Of 121 patients who were included pathogenic variants were identified in 77 patients. These included patients with Chronic Granulomatous Disease, Severe Combined Immune Deficiency, leukocyte adhesion defect, X-linked agammaglobulinemia, Ataxia Telangiectasia, Hyper-IgE syndrome, Wiskott Aldrich syndrome, Mendelian susceptibility to mycobacterial diseases, Hyper-IgM syndrome, autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome, and GATA-2 deficiency. This manuscript discusses the challenges encountered while setting up and running targeted NGS for IEI in our unit. Genetic diagnosis has helped our patients with IEI in genetic counselling, prenatal diagnosis, and accessing appropriate therapeutic options.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Time-series analysis of blood pressure changes after the guideline update in 2019 and the coronavirus disease pandemic in 2020 using Japanese longitudinal data

We assessed blood pressure (BP) changes during fiscal years (April to March of the following year) 2015"“2020 to clarify the effect of the state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020. We then considered BP in 2019 separately, as the Japanese hypertension guidelines were updated in 2019. The present retrospective cohort study extracted data from 157,510 Japanese individuals aged <75 years (mean age: 50.3 years, men: 67.5%) from the annual health check-up data of the DeSC database. The trends in BP were assessed using a repeated measures linear mixed model. After adjusting for the month of health check-ups to exclude seasonal BP variation, systolic BP linearly increased during fiscal years 2015"“2018. From the value estimated by the trend in 2015"“2018, systolic BP was lower by â‰¤1"‰mmHg in fiscal year 2019 among the treated participants. Meanwhile, systolic/diastolic BP (95% confidence interval) increased by 2.11 (1.97"“2.24)/1.05 (0.96"“1.14) mmHg for untreated women (n"‰="‰43,292), 1.60 (1.51"“1.70)/1.17 (1.11"“1.24) mmHg for untreated men (n"‰="‰88,479), 1.92 (1.60"“2.23)/0.46 (0.25"“0.67) mmHg for treated women (n"‰="‰7855), and 1.00 (0.79"“1.21)/0.39 (0.25"“0.53) mmHg for treated men (n"‰="‰17,884) in fiscal year 2020. These increases remained time-dependent covariates after adjustments for age, body mass index, alcohol consumption, smoking, physical activity, and blood sampling indices. Social change due to the pandemic might have increased BP by approximately 1"“2/0.5"“1"‰mmHg. Meanwhile, only a slight decrease in BP was observed immediately after the guideline update in Japan.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The relationship between P16 and TP53 promoter methylation and the risk and prognosis in patients with oesophageal cancer in Thailand

DNA methylation can regulate the expression of tumour suppressor genes P16 and TP53, environmental factors, which are both important factors related to an increased risk and prognosis of oesophageal cancer (EC). However, the association between these two genes methylation status, as well as the effects of gene-environment interactions, EC risk remains unclear. A Hospital-based case"“control study data were collected from 105 new EC cases and 108 controls. Promoter methylation status was investigated for P16 and TP53 genes using methylation-specific polymerase (MSP) chain reaction methods with SYBR green. Logistic and Cox regression models were used to analyse the association of P16 and TP53 promotor methylation status with EC risk and prognosis, respectively. Our results suggest P16, TP53 methylation significantly increased the risk of EC (OR"‰="‰5.24, 95% CI: 2.57"“10.66, P"‰<"‰0.001; OR"‰="‰3.38, 95% CI: 1.17"“6.67, P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). In addition, P16 and TP53 promoter methylation status and the combined effects between environmental factors and its methylations in tissue were correlated with the EC risk and prognosis of EC patients. As a new biomarker, the methylation of P16 and TP53 can serve as a potential predictive biomarker of EC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Armed for accessibility

Over the last few months a new article type has appeared in our table of contents; the Research Briefing. What are they and why have we started to publish them?. It is a truism that one of the functions of a scientific journal, probably the primary function, is to help communicate research findings. However, communication takes many forms and the best approach will differ depending on the audience. What is accessible and helpful for one person may be impenetrable or unsatisfyingly shallow to another. A variety of approaches are needed to get the message across.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Major biodiversity summit will go ahead in Canada not China: what scientists think

After pandemic delays, researchers say countries must agree this year on ambitious targets to save nature. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers are relieved that a pivotal summit to finalize a new global agreement to save nature will go ahead this year, after two-years of delays because of the pandemic. But they say the hard work of negotiating an ambitious deal lays ahead.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

The original version of this Article contained an error. Supplementary data file 1 containing anonymised patient data was inadvertently omitted. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Nephrology, MIOT International, Chennai, 600089, India. Rajan Ravichandran. Adjunct Faculty, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600036, India. Rajan...
PUBLIC HEALTH

