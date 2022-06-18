Formulation process, physical stability and herbicidal activities of Cymbopogon nardus essential oil-based nanoemulsion

The Klebsiella pneumoniae complex is comprised of ubiquitous bacteria that can be found in soils, plants or water, and as humans' opportunistic pathogens. This study aimed at inferring common and distinctive features in clinical and environmental K. pneumoniae. Whole genome sequences of members of the K. pneumoniae complex (including K. variicola, n"‰="‰6; and K. quasipneumoniae, n"‰="‰7), of clinical (n"‰="‰78) and environmental (n"‰="‰61) origin from 21 countries were accessed from the GenBank. These genomes were compared based on phylogeny, pangenome and selected clinically relevant traits. Phylogenetic analysis based on 2704 genes of the core genome showed close relatedness between clinical and environmental strains, in agreement with the multi-locus sequence typing. Eight out of the 62 sequence types (STs) identified, included both clinical and environmental genomes (ST11, ST14, ST15, ST37, ST45, ST147, ST348, ST437). Pangenome-wide association studies did not evidence significant differences between clinical and environmental genomes. However, the genomes of clinical isolates presented significantly more exclusive genes related to antibiotic resistance/plasmids, while the environmental isolates yielded significantly higher allelic diversity of genes related with functions such as efflux or oxidative stress. The study suggests that K. pneumoniae can circulate among the natural environment and clinical settings, probably under distinct adaptation pressures.
