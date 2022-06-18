ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

A data model and file format to represent and store high frequency energy monitoring and disaggregation datasets

By Lucas Pereira
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a generalized consensus in the Non-Intrusive Load Monitoring research community on the importance of public datasets for improving this research field. Still, despite the considerable efforts to release public data, what is currently available suffers from serious issues, among which is the lack of widely accepted data models and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Effects of thickness reduction in cold rolling process on the formability of sheet metals using ANFIS

Cold rolling has detrimental effect on the formability of sheet metals. It is, however, inevitable in producing sheet high quality surfaces. The effects of cold rolling on the forming limits of stretch sheets are not investigated comprehensively in the literature. In this study, a through experimental study is conducted to observe the effect of different cold rolling thickness reduction on the formability of sheet metals. Since the experimental procedure of such tests are costly, an artificial intelligence is also adopted to predict effects of cold thickness reduction on the formability of the sheet metals. In this regard, St14 sheets are examined using tensile, metallography, cold rolling and Nakazima's hemi-sphere punch experiments. The obtained data are further utilized to train and test an adaptive neural network fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) model. The results indicate that cold rolling reduces the formability of the sheet metals under stretch loading condition. Moreover, the tensile behavior of the sheet alters considerably due to cold thickness reduction of the same sheet metal. The trained ANFIS model also successfully trained and tested in prediction of forming limits diagrams. This model could be used to determine forming limit strains in other thickness reduction conditions. It is discussed that determination of forming limit diagrams is not an intrinsic property of a chemical composition of the sheet metals and many other factors must be taken into account.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The performance of ensemble-based free energy protocols in computing binding affinities to ROS1 kinase

Optimization of binding affinities for compounds to their target protein is a primary objective in drug discovery. Herein we report on a collaborative study that evaluates a set of compounds binding to ROS1 kinase. We use ESMACS (enhanced sampling of molecular dynamics with approximation of continuum solvent) and TIES (thermodynamic integration with enhanced sampling) protocols to rank the binding free energies. The predicted binding free energies from ESMACS simulations show good correlations with experimental data for subsets of the compounds. Consistent binding free energy differences are generated for TIES and ESMACS. Although an unexplained overestimation exists, we obtain excellent statistical rankings across the set of compounds from the TIES protocol, with a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.90 between calculated and experimental activities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of onshore wind turbine fleet counteracts climate change-induced reduction in global capacity factor

The capacity factor (cf) is a critical variable for quantifying wind turbine efficiency. Climate change-induced wind resource variations and technical wind turbine fleet development will alter future cfs. Here we define 12 techno-climatic change scenarios to assess regional and global onshore cfs in 2021"“2060. Despite a decreasing global wind resource, we find an increase in future global cf caused by fleet development. The increase is significant under all evaluated techno-climatic scenarios. Under the likely emissions scenario Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 2"“4.5, global cf increases from 0.251 in 2021 up to 0.310 in 2035 under ambitious fleet development. This cf enhancement is equivalent to a 361 TWh yield improvement under the globally installed capacity of 2020 (698 GW). To increase the contribution of the future wind turbine fleet to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate protection goals, we recommend a rapid wind turbine fleet conversion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Solidification, remediation and long-term stability of heavy metal contaminated soil under the background of sustainable development

At present, the global pollution has seriously exceeded the standard. With the passage of time, pollution has gradually affected people's daily lives, but the solution to pollution is far from achieving a better treatment effect. For the treatment of pollution, in addition to considering the treatment effect, it is also necessary to consider whether the treatment method will cause pollution and the cost of the treatment of the pollutants. As one of the lifelines of human survival, the land is also suffering from pollution. The impact of heavy metal pollution is particularly serious, and there is no better solution. Based on this, this paper proposes a curing agent based on sustainable remediation to solve the soil pollution of heavy metals. The main material is Basic oxygen furnace slag (BOFS), which has excellent social development characteristics in all aspects, and the raw materials are calcium carbide residue (CCR) and phosphogypsum (PG) to explore a more suitable curing agent. (consisting of BOFS, CCR, and PG, abbreviated as BCP). The experimental results in this paper show that the volume of pores and pores in the agglomerates are slightly reduced, and the content of curing agent is increased from 4 to 10%, while the corresponding volume is only reduced by 0.006 and 0.017Â mL/g. Therefore, it can be seen that the reduction of the pore volume between the aggregates of the stabilized species of BCP has made a major contribution to the strength development.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Data Science#Data Visualization#Big Data#Data Model#Emd Df64#Sony Wave64
Nature.com

Scanning near-field optical spectroscopy and carrier transport based analysis in mesoscopic regions for two-dimensional semiconductors

The measurements of photoexcited transport in mesoscopic regimes reveal the states and properties of mesoscopic systems. In this study, we focused on direct measurements of electromagnetic energy transports in the mesoscopic regions and constructed a scanning tunnelling microscope-assisted multi-probe scanning near-field optical microscope spectroscopy system. After producing an emission energy map through a single-probe measurement, two-probe measurement enables us to observe and analyse carrier transport characteristics. It suggests that exciton generation and transport in the mesoscopic region of semiconductors with quantum structure changes, such as the bias of dopant, affect the excited carrier emission recombination process. The measured probability density of the carrier transported with quantum effects can be used for applications in natural intelligence research by combining it with the analysis using tournament structures. Our developed measurement and analysis methods are expected to clarify the details of carrier's behaviour in the mesoscopic region in various materials and lead to applications for novel optoelectronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High precision robust control design of piezoelectric nanopositioning platform

The piezoelectric nanopositioning platform requires extremely accurate tracking during the task, while the model uncertainty caused by load variations requires strong robustness of the system. The high accuracy and robustness in the control design are coupled to each other, making it difficult to achieve both optimally at the same time. In addition, the system itself has a weakly damped resonant mode, which makes it extremely difficult to control the piezoelectric nanopositioning platform while suppressing the inherent resonance of the system as well as meeting the requirements for robustness and high accuracy. For the multi-performance integrated control problem of piezoelectric nanopositioning platform, this paper gives two kinds of control designs (integral resonance control (IRC) and Hâˆž control) satisfying accuracy requirements and robustness, and carries out simulation study and comparative analysis with positive position feedback control (PPF). Simulation results show that the Hâˆž control strategy given in this paper has the smallest tracking error compared to PPF and IRC under 5, 10 and 20Â Hz input grating scan signals, though it has a higher order, with better robustness to mechanical load variations and high frequency signal perturbations in the 0"“1000Â g load range.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation in patients with bicuspid valve morphology: a roadmap towards standardization

Indications for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) have expanded in many countries to include patients with aortic stenosis who are at low surgical risk, and a similar expansion to this cohort is anticipated elsewhere in the world, together with an increase in the proportion of patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) morphology as the age of the patients being treated decreases. To date, patients with BAV have been excluded from major randomized trials of TAVI owing to anatomical considerations. As a consequence, BAV has been a relative contraindication to the use of TAVI in international guidelines. Although clinical experience and observational data are accumulating, BAV presents numerous anatomical challenges for successful TAVI, despite advances in device design. Furthermore, in those with BAV, substantial geographical variation exists in patient characteristics, clinical approach and procedural strategy. Therefore, in this Roadmap article, we summarize the existing evidence and provide consensus recommendations from an international group of experts on the application of TAVI in patients with BAV in advance of the anticipated growth in the use of this procedure in this challenging cohort of patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Python
Nature.com

Numerical modeling of dielectric barrier discharge actuators based on the properties of low-frequency plasmons

Electrohydrodynamic flow control systems have proven to be among the most promising flow control strategies within previous decades. Several methods for efficient evaluation and description of the effect of such systems are indeed available. Yet, due to these systems' critical role in various applications, possible improvements are still investigated. A new phenomenological model is presented for the simulation of the plasma actuators based on the electrodynamic properties of low-frequency plasmons. The model simulates the plasmonic region as a dispersive medium. This dissipated energy is added to the flow by introducing a high-pressure region, calculated in terms of local body force vectors, requiring the distribution of the electric field and the polarization field. The model determines the electric field for the computation of the body force vector based on the Poisson equation and implements the simplified Lorentz model for the polarization field. To fully explore the performance of the presented model, an experiment has been conducted providing a comparison between the observed effect of plasma actuators on the fluid flow with the results predicted by the model. The model is then validated based on the results of other distinct experiments and exempted numerical models, based on the exchanging momentum with the ambient neutrally charged fluid, demonstrating that the model has improved adaptability and self-adjusting capability compared to the available models.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Identification of early neurodegenerative pathways in progressive multiple sclerosis

Progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) is characterized by unrelenting neurodegeneration, which causes cumulative disability and is refractory to current treatments. Drug development to prevent disease progression is an urgent clinical need yet is constrained by an incomplete understanding of its complex pathogenesis. Using spatial transcriptomics and proteomics on fresh-frozen human MS brain tissue, we identified multicellular mechanisms of progressive MS pathogenesis and traced their origin in relation to spatially distributed stages of neurodegeneration. By resolving ligand"“receptor interactions in local microenvironments, we discovered defunct trophic and anti-inflammatory intercellular communications within areas of early neuronal decline. Proteins associated with neuronal damage in patient samples showed mechanistic concordance with published in vivo knockdown and central nervous system (CNS) disease models, supporting their causal role and value as potential therapeutic targets in progressive MS. Our findings provide a new framework for drug development strategies, rooted in an understanding of the complex cellular and signaling dynamics in human diseased tissue that facilitate this debilitating disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Detection and characterization of latency stage of EBV and histopathological analysis of prostatic adenocarcinoma tissues

The pathophysiology of prostate cancer involves both genetic and acquired factors, including pathogens, such as viruses. A limited number of studies have shown the presence of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in prostate cancer tissues. However, there is a dearth of data exploring EBV latency profile in prostate cancer, and the relationship of EBV with histopathological features of prostate cancer. In this study, prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) samples were screened for the presence of EBV, followed by the characterization of the EBV latency profile and analysis of histopathological parameters in EBV-positive and EBV-negative groups. A conventional PCR strategy was employed using virus-specific primers to screen EBV in 99 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) prostate cancer and 33 BPH samples received for histopathological analysis during the years 2019"“2020. Subsequently, cDNA samples were used in a qPCR array to analyze the expression of EBV latency-associated genes to map the latency profile EBV maintains in the samples. Finally, statistical analyses were performed to determine the correlation between EBV and several histopathological features of the samples. EBV was detected in 39% of prostate cancer and 24% of BPH samples. The histopathological analysis of prostate cancer samples identified all samples as prostatic adenocarcinoma of acinar type, while statistical analyses revealed EBV-positive samples to exhibit significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) Gleason major and total Gleason scores as compared to EBV-negative samples. In the EBV-positive samples, variable expression patterns of latency-associated genes were observed, where most of the samples exhibited EBV latency II/III-like profiles in prostate cancer, while latency-II-like profiles in BPH samples. This study suggests a high prevalence of EBV in prostate samples, where EBV exhibited latency II/III-like profiles. Furthermore, EBV-positive samples exhibited a higher Gleason score suggesting a possible link between EBV and the onset/progression of prostate cancers. However, future functional studies are required to understand the role of the EBV gene expression profile in the onset/progression of prostate cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Research on the visual image-based complexity perception method of autonomous navigation scenes for unmanned surface vehicles

To solve the long-tail problem and improve the testing efficiency for autonomous navigation systems of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), a visual image-based navigation scene complexity perception method is proposed. In this paper, we intend to accurately construct a mathematical model between navigation scene complexity and visual features from the analysis and processing of image textures. First, the typical complex elements are summarized, and the navigation scenes are divided into four levels according to whether they contain these typical elements. Second, the textural features are extracted using the gray level cogeneration matrix (GLCM) and Tamura coarseness, which are applied to construct the feature vectors of the navigation scenes. Furthermore, a novel paired bare bone particle swarm clustering (PBBPSC) method is proposed to classify the levels of complexity, and the exact value of the navigation scene complexity is calculated using the clustering result and an interval mapping method. By comparing different methods on the classical and self-collected datasets, the experimental results show that our proposed complexity perception method can not only better describe the level of complexity of navigation scenes but also obtain more accurate complexity values.
CARS
Nature.com

Transmission of B.1.617.2 Delta variant between vaccinated healthcare workers

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG),. Breakthrough infections with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant have been reported in doubly-vaccinated recipients and as re-infections. Studies of viral spread within hospital settings have highlighted the potential for transmission between doubly-vaccinated patients and health care workers and have highlighted the benefits of high-grade respiratory protection for health care workers. However the extent to which vaccination is preventative of viral spread in health care settings is less well studied. Here, we analysed data from 118 vaccinated health care workers (HCW) across two hospitals in India, constructing two probable transmission networks involving six HCWs in Hospital A and eight HCWs in Hospital B from epidemiological and virus genome sequence data, using a suite of computational approaches. A maximum likelihood reconstruction of transmission involving known cases of infection suggests a high probability that doubly vaccinated HCWs transmitted SARS-CoV-2 between each other and highlights potential cases of virus transmission between individuals who had received two doses of vaccine. Our findings show firstly that vaccination may reduce rates of transmission, supporting the need for ongoing infection control measures even in highly vaccinated populations, and secondly we have described a novel approach to identifying transmissions that is scalable and rapid, without the need for an infection control infrastructure.
HEALTH
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on HP, Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just a few short weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some deals appearing from yesterday. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Join secures new cash to build a ‘decision-making’ platform for construction

Join was launched in 2017. Zukoski, Drew Wolpert, Jim Forester, Ye Wang and the rest of the founding team met through Flux Factory, a spinout of Google’s experimental product lab, X (formerly Google X), where they developed technology that tracks and documents building construction decisions. Flux was the first company to spring out of X in 2014, but was mired in controversy when an architect sued both Flux and Google for allegedly stealing his ideas for architecture design software.
CONSTRUCTION
Nature.com

Induced neural progenitor cells and iPS-neurons from major depressive disorder patients show altered bioenergetics and electrophysiological properties

The molecular pathomechanisms of major depressive disorder (MDD) are still not completely understood. Here, we follow the hypothesis, that mitochondria dysfunction which is inevitably associated with bioenergetic disbalance is a risk factor that contributes to the susceptibility of an individual to develop MDD. Thus, we investigated molecular mechanisms related to mitochondrial function in induced neuronal progenitor cells (NPCs) which were reprogrammed from fibroblasts of eight MDD patients and eight non-depressed controls. We found significantly lower maximal respiration rates, altered cytosolic basal calcium levels, and smaller soma size in NPCs derived from MDD patients. These findings are partially consistent with our earlier observations in MDD patient-derived fibroblasts. Furthermore, we differentiated MDD and control NPCs into iPS-neurons and analyzed their passive biophysical and active electrophysiological properties to investigate whether neuronal function can be related to altered mitochondrial activity and bioenergetics. Interestingly, MDD patient-derived iPS-neurons showed significantly lower membrane capacitance, a less hyperpolarized membrane potential, increased Na+ current density and increased spontaneous electrical activity. Our findings indicate that functional differences evident in fibroblasts derived from MDD patients are partially present after reprogramming to induced-NPCs, could relate to altered function of iPS-neurons and thus might be associated with the aetiology of major depressive disorder.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Utility of targeted next generation sequencing for inborn errors of immunity at a tertiary care centre in North India

Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a heterogeneous group of monogenic disorders that include primary immunodeficiency's and other disorders affecting different aspects of the immune system. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is an essential tool to diagnose IEI. We report our 3-year experience in setting up facilities for NGS for diagnosis of IEI in Chandigarh, North India. We used a targeted, customized gene panel of 44 genes known to result in IEI. Variant analysis was done using Ion Reporter software. The in-house NGS has enabled us to offer genetic diagnoses to patients with IEI at minimal costs. Of 121 patients who were included pathogenic variants were identified in 77 patients. These included patients with Chronic Granulomatous Disease, Severe Combined Immune Deficiency, leukocyte adhesion defect, X-linked agammaglobulinemia, Ataxia Telangiectasia, Hyper-IgE syndrome, Wiskott Aldrich syndrome, Mendelian susceptibility to mycobacterial diseases, Hyper-IgM syndrome, autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome, and GATA-2 deficiency. This manuscript discusses the challenges encountered while setting up and running targeted NGS for IEI in our unit. Genetic diagnosis has helped our patients with IEI in genetic counselling, prenatal diagnosis, and accessing appropriate therapeutic options.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Theoretical study of metal-free catalytic for catalyzing CO-oxidation with a synergistic effect on P and N co-doped graphene

P and N co-doped graphene (PNxCy-G with x"‰="‰1, 2, 3 and y"‰="‰0, 1, 2) is designed to enhance graphene reactivity with a synergistic effect of the P and N atoms for the CO oxidation reaction, focusing on the influence of the N dopant concentration on graphene. The calculated results indicate that increasing two or three coordinated N to P can facilitate charge transfer from the surface onto O2 molecules. However, the adsorbed O2 molecule breaks apart on PN3-G surface, affecting CO oxidation performance. Furthermore, PN2C1-G exhibits excellent catalytic activity towards the oxidation of CO via the ER mechanism, which catalyzes CO oxidation with the rate-determining step of only 0.26Â eV for the first and 0.25Â eV for the second oxidation at 0Â K. Additionally, the catalytic oxidation of PN2C1-G via Eley"“Rideal mechanism prefers to occur at room temperature (298.15Â K), with a rate-determining step of 0.77Â eV. The reaction rates at 298.15Â K is calculated to be 5.36"‰Ã—"‰1016Â molÂ s"“1. The rate constants are obtained according to harmonic transition state theory, which could be supportive for catalytic oxidation of CO on the experiment.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy