Chemistry

Determination of sequence and absolute configuration of peptide amino acids by HPLC"“MS/CD-based detection of liberated N-terminus phenylthiohydantoin amino acids

By Dongyup Hahn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe report a method for the simultaneous determination of the sequence and absolute configuration of peptide amino acids using a combination of Edman degradation and HPLC"“MS/CD. Phenylthiohydantoin (PTH) derivatives of 20 pairs of standard d- and l-amino acids were synthesized by the Edman reaction. The CD spectra of the derivatives revealed...

